Santa Claus Girls a Big YES For This Year

Heather from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Azriel!. Not only is Azriel tall, dark, and mysterious, with striking hazel eyes, this handsome man will happily slip into the shadows to protect you from any who might wish you harm. Though you may have been taught to fear his kind, and black cats like him--Azriel would be happy to assure you with a quiet smile, that once you get to know him--he's a real softy. Azriel has a beautiful voice and loves to sing, and will be happy to talk to you all day long! This misunderstood character has always desired a family of his own, and is hoping to find love soon! He promises not to judge you for ANY of your book choices, and will be happy to curl up in your lap while you read--political fae romance novels or otherwise!

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO