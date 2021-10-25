CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Santa Claus Girls a Big YES For This Year

By Andy Rent
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn't the Pandemic that caused last years Santa Claus Girls toys for kids in need, although it did play a part, it was a loss of a building. But this year is different, and YES, the toys for needy kids and families is on!. The COVID19 pandemic is...

rivergrandrapids.com

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

Yes Kids, Santa Will be at Woodland Mall This Year

We just finished Halloween so now it's time to start thinking Christmas, right? Of course. And what better way to welcome Santa back home to Woodland Mall than with a parade!. With the annual downtown Santa Claus Parade cancelled this year, Woodland Mall is filling that gap with a Santa Claus Parade of their own.
WOODLAND, MI
100.5 The River

You Could Dine With Jesus In Brighton, Michigan

The Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church at 9565 Musch Rd in Brighton, MI has a truly unique display that gives people a rare opportunity, the chance to eat with Jesus. Indeed, this holiday season you and friends could potentially have Thanksgiving, maybe even Christmas dinner with the stone figure...if you're brave enough to battle the weather. The video below gives you a good look at the sculpture and gives a little insight as to how it came about:
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

East GR Teens Bringing Back Thriller ‘Flash Mob’ Performance on Halloween Night

'Cause this is Thriller, Thriller night... A group of teens in East Grand Rapids will be thrilling crowds with three "flash mob" performances to Thriller Halloween night. Wood TV 8 reports, that after being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the neighborhood tradition that started off a surprise flashmob is back in East GR. The 9th graders participating have had a few practices and are ready to wow crowds October 31 with dances choreographed by senior student, Izzy Ranger.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Christmas, MI
100.5 The River

It Is Trunk or Treating Time — Where to Go

With Halloween coming up on Sunday, October 31st, it looks like "trunk or treating" is in full swing! Here is an opportunity for you to take out the children for "treats" without going from house to house. Many of these events are even scheduled prior to Halloween -- so you could do several of them!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

What Is This Creature That Showed Up At Riverside Park?

Sometime between 1976-1984, they dedicated a fitness trail at Riverside Park, and this mascot was there, but what is it and what does it represent?. One of the more fascinating Instagram feeds I subscribe to is the one for the Grand Rapids City Archives, where they store photographs, maps, remnants and relics from our city's long heritage.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Castle Apartments Builder Dies

He had a vision and made it come true. Roger Lucas, the builder and developer behind the Grand Castle Apartments has died at 67. His daughter, Jenny Lucas-Kemp reported that her father died of heart attack on October 21. Roger Lucas was the president of Land and Co., a company...
GERMANY
100.5 The River

Lansing Family Finds Bomb Full Of Cash While Cleaning

Anybody know whose bomb this is? Bueller? Bueller?. When an elderly relative moves on, either to a nursing home or to another realm, it's always interesting to go through their house. You'll never know what you'll find. A Lansing family was going through their aunt's home recently and were finding...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#The Santa Claus Girls#Cdl
100.5 The River

This Pink Moose At Moose du Nord In Michigan Is A Local Legend

There is a pink moose in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that has a serious following and is one of the many reasons people love coming to Moose du Nord in Manistique Lakes in McMillan. In 2009, The Moose du Nord was constructed in the same place as the former store owned by locals Ted & Betty, offering gas, pizza, groceries, ice cream and espresso/specialty coffees in a family fun environment. Fast forward to 2021, they've since added their own recipes for pizza, subs and other food and ice cream items in a creative menu that has people flocking to their store.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

When Renters Leave Trashed Places In Grand Rapids

If you google "rent in Grand Rapids" you'll come up with over 23 million searches. Apartments to rent. Houses to rent. There are over 812 apartment listings. Rent.com alone lists 58 houses available for rent. Condos for rent, homes for rent, zillow rentals in Grand Rapids, apartment finder, private landlords Grand Rapids, cheap Grand Rapids home for rent...the list goes on and on.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Azriel is Our Pet of the Week on Wet Nose Wednesday

Heather from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Azriel!. Not only is Azriel tall, dark, and mysterious, with striking hazel eyes, this handsome man will happily slip into the shadows to protect you from any who might wish you harm. Though you may have been taught to fear his kind, and black cats like him--Azriel would be happy to assure you with a quiet smile, that once you get to know him--he's a real softy. Azriel has a beautiful voice and loves to sing, and will be happy to talk to you all day long! This misunderstood character has always desired a family of his own, and is hoping to find love soon! He promises not to judge you for ANY of your book choices, and will be happy to curl up in your lap while you read--political fae romance novels or otherwise!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
100.5 The River

Halloween Road Trip: Michigan’s Mystery of the Moving Tombstone

An unexplained phenomenon has a cemetery superintendent and many others confused and creeped out. The McManus grave site doesn't have your average headstone. It is more of a giant monument. At the top of this dark gray tombstone (that stands taller than the average living human), sits a giant granite ball. The ball is about two feet in diameter, and appears to be an unmovable object. The problem is, the giant head of this tombstone has moved at least twice according to Road Side America,
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

West Michigan: Give a Pint of Blood, Get a Pint of Beer

No you don't have to fight for a beer, but if you are willing to give blood, a West Michigan Brewery is willing to give you a beer. Who doesn't love a free beer right? Since West Michigan is in dire need of blood a blood center has teamed up with some local breweries to encourage you to give blood and then reward you with a beer.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Rent A Room At The Grand Castle For Halloween

You've driven by that monstrosity along the Ford Freeway, now feel what's it like to spend a night there. Hopefully, Dracula won't bite. The giant castle, whose design is based on the Neuschwanstein Castle in southwest Bavaria, has been considered an eyesore by many who drive by it every day, but maybe we're all just haters.
LIFESTYLE
100.5 The River

It’s a Country Fresh Birthday Party on Saturday

We've probably all had products that were made and distributed by Country Fresh...from milk and cream, cottage cheese, half and half, eggnog, juices, ice cream, sherbet and other frozen desserts. On Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, Country Fresh will be celebrating their 75th Anniversary and you are invited to the party!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy