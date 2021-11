Wednesday the St. Paul city council will vote on an ordinance being called one of the most restrictive the country for its regulation of both tobacco and e-cigarettes. The proposal, which would amend Chapter 324 of the Legislative Code would set a $10 minimum price for packs of cigarette and standard-size cans of smokeless tobacco. It would prohibit the use of coupons or price promotions on all commercial tobacco products, and liquor stores would be banned from selling menthol or other flavored tobacco products.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO