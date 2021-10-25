CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 11 Viewer Votes

tvseriesfinale.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave world events changed Larry in the 11th season of the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Curb Your Enthusiasm is cancelled or renewed for season 12....

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

30 Best TV Shows To Watch On Hulu Right Now

In the modern era, there are plenty . And while there are too many to remember at this point, there's one of them that's going to be around for quite some time, and that's Hulu--partially because it's owned by Disney and partially because it's just a really good streaming service.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘B Positive’ Creator & Co-Showrunner Marco Pennette Exits CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: B Positive creator and co-showrunner Marco Pennette has left the sophomore CBS comedy. Deadline understands that former Mom co-exec producer Pennette exited the series, which he exec produced with Chuck Lorre and former Two and a Half Men executive producer/co-showrunner Jim Patterson, at the end of the first season. The show, which returned for its second season last night, was inspired by Pennette’s own personal experience. Patterson will continue to serve as showrunner for season two, working closely with Lorre and executive producer Warren Bell. The series stars Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch as Gina and Drew. He is a newly divorced dad...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.b. Smoove
Person
Susie Essman
Person
Larry David
Person
Cheryl Hines
Person
Richard Lewis
Person
Ted Danson
Person
Jeff Garlin
imdb.com

Larry David Says Working on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Is ‘Way More Cathartic’ Than Seeing a Therapist

At the premiere of HBO’s inimitable comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s,” 11th season, creator and star Larry David dutifully, charmingly performed the requisite press line interviews with nary a hint of his onscreen alter ego’s curmudgeonly agitation, even gamely delivering a “Prettyyyyy, prettyyyyyyy, pretty good” byte to an Australian TV crew. But as he revealed to Variety at the Paramount lot premiere what he imagines TV Larry’s take is on the traditional Hollywood red carpet: “He hates it as much as this Larry.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Revisiting Larry David's 1999 HBO special Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm

"Before there was Curb Your Enthusiasm, there was the HBO comedy special Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm," says Alan Sepinwall. "Well, if we’re being pedantic, before there was either of those, there was Seinfeld, without which neither version of Curb would have a reason to exist. But back in that 1999 special, Seinfeld‘s co-creator played a lightly fictionalized version of himself, preparing to perform stand-up comedy for the first time since the NBC sitcom had made him incredibly rich and vaguely famous. Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm is fascinating for the ways in which it does and doesn’t resemble its follow-up series, which HBO has run off and on for the entire 21st century. (An 11th season debuts on Oct. 24.) Larry is there. So are Jeff Garlin as Larry’s long-suffering manager Jeff and Cheryl Hines as Larry’s even longer-suffering wife Cheryl. The OG faux-Larry also has a very familiar knack for offending people, even when he’s trying to do a good deed. But there’s a mockumentary format — including talking-head interviews with Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, and others — that David, director Robert Weide, and their collaborators would immediately ditch once Curb became an ongoing show. Larry and Cheryl are parents in this version (their daughter is referred to, but not shown). And, like on Seinfeld, the action is periodically interrupted for bits of stand-up — though Larry’s sense of humor is a bit more askew than Jerry’s, with routines centered on things like Hitler’s contempt for magicians, or how annoying it would be to live next door to Jonas Salk’s mother. The TV series would build out a supporting cast of friends (Richard Lewis as himself, J.B. Smoove as the pathologically confident Leon) and enemies (Ted Danson, or Susie Essman as Jeff’s foul-mouthed wife Susie), though some of the most memorable characters didn’t turn up for a while. The late, great Bob Einstein(*) didn’t even appear as Larry’s hilariously disapproving frenemy Marty Funkhouser until the fourth season, for instance, and Leon didn’t arrive until the sixth. Still, the show borrowed what it could from the special, particularly the idea of Larry complaining about and/or exploiting social niceties, like the practice of swearing an oath on your children." As Sepinwall notes, "Einstein’s brother, Albert Brooks, is set to appear in this new season. Will he play himself, or another member of the troublesome Funkhouser clan? The latter sounds more fun, and if Vince Vaughn isn’t too famous to play a.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curb Your Enthusiasm#Nielsen Ratings#Hbo#Cbs#Abc
Rolling Stone

How Larry David Gives Hollywood the Finger With ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Before there was Curb Your Enthusiasm, there was the HBO comedy special Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm. Well, if we’re being pedantic, before there was either of those, there was Seinfeld, without which neither version of Curb would have a reason to exist. But back in that 1999 special, Seinfeld‘s co-creator played a lightly fictionalized version of himself, preparing to perform stand-up comedy for the first time since the NBC sitcom had made him incredibly rich and vaguely famous. Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm is fascinating for the ways in which it does and doesn’t resemble its follow-up series, which HBO...
TV & VIDEOS
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Snoop and Martha,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Inside Job,’ ‘Invasion,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Featuring Spokane’s Ricky Webster, owner of Rind and Wheat, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s aptly titled very tasty Halloween special “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” is the reality-TV cooking competition of the season. Trios of chefs compete to build Halloween-worthy culinary spectacles, dozens and dozens of treats and perhaps even a “fortress of fondant” that are spooky and tasty enough to impress the hosts. “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” is available on Peacock.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Indy100

20 of Larry David’s funniest ever quotes from Curb Your Enthusiasm

For more than 40 years now the great Larry David has been entertaining us with his unique and often hilarious views on the modern world around us. Now aged 74, David is for many a hero in the world of comedy and beyond. Not only was he the co-creator of Seinfeld he also gave the world Curb Your Enthusiasm, which are two of the undisputed best sitcoms ever and are both essentially about nothing other than the monotony of life and the awkward conflicts we often find ourselves in.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Last OG: Season Four Ratings

TBS doesn’t have many original scripted series and The Last OG has typically been one of the channel’s top performers in the ratings. Will that trend continue? Will The Last OG be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned. A comedy series, The Last OG stars Tracy Morgan, Ryan...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Twenties: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, the Twenties TV show was a moderate performer for BET in the traditional ratings. That was enough to land this series from Lena Waithe a second season renewal — along with an after-show. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Twenties be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy