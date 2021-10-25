Morning news brief

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With an off-label drug discontinued, families' other option costs thousands more

An update now on the story of an 8-year-old who needed a drug that came in two nearly identical versions. The pediatric drug was eight times more expensive than the one for adults. Well, now the cheaper option, which some doctors were prescribing to save families money, it is no longer available. We first heard about this through Kaiser Health News and NPR's Bill of the Month series. Here's NPR pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin with more.
Local citizens welcome Afghan refugee family under community-focused resettlement model

Dr. Mark Pierce, 72, has always been drawn to humanitarian work. Now that he’s retired from his medical practice, he says, it’s no different. So when he saw an opportunity to support immigration in his Middlesex County community in 2016, he joined with other like-minded residents and formed The Valley Stands Up. This year, the civic group is resettling it’s first Afghan refugee family in Middletown.
World leaders are gathering in Scotland for the U.N. Climate Summit

World leaders can say they're doing something about climate change. But can they do enough? That question hangs over a meeting of world leaders this week in Scotland, which is underway. A series of presidents and prime ministers are speaking to this meeting in Glasgow, and President Biden has just been speaking in the last few minutes. NPR's Dan Charles has been listening in. Hey there, Dan.
A lot is riding on the COP26 global climate summit, but broken promises stall change

As the G-20 wraps up today, another global summit has just begun. World leaders are gathering in Glasgow, Scotland, for the high-profile meetings about climate change known as COP26. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom has raised hopes that it could be a turning point in the struggle to slow global warming. NPR's Dan Charles is there and joins us now. Thanks for being with us, Dan.
Visa delays are contributing to the U.S. labor shortage

The U.S. labor market is dealing with an unprecedented demand for workers. Some economists have suggested that federal pandemic aid and the lack of childcare have kept people out of the workforce or changed what they're looking for in a job. But analysts have discovered another factor that could be contributing, immigrants - or rather the lack of them. We'll talk with one of those experts in just a moment, but first, let's hear from one woman who wants to get back to work but is not yet authorized to. Reetu Sharma is a software professional in Northern California with specialized skills that she says makes her highly attractive to U.S. employers.
'Printing Hate' project explores U.S. newspapers' role in promoting lynchings

Facebook's role in amplifying falsehoods and hate speech has been a central concern in recent weeks after whistleblowers went public with internal documents, and critics noted the role of such content in promoting violence in places around the world. And I'll mention here that Facebook's parent company Meta pays NPR to license NPR content. But a new project from the University of Maryland's journalism school shows that while the reach and speed of social media might be new, the role of the media in spreading hate is not. The project is called Printing Hate, and it's an online reporting project that documents the role newspapers played in promoting lynchings throughout the United States from the post-Civil War period onward.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

