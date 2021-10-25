How 'Stop the Steal' movement outwitted Facebook ahead of the Jan. 6 riot

Facebook's role in amplifying falsehoods and hate speech has been a central concern in recent weeks after whistleblowers went public with internal documents, and critics noted the role of such content in promoting violence in places around the world. And I'll mention here that Facebook's parent company Meta pays NPR to license NPR content. But a new project from the University of Maryland's journalism school shows that while the reach and speed of social media might be new, the role of the media in spreading hate is not. The project is called Printing Hate, and it's an online reporting project that documents the role newspapers played in promoting lynchings throughout the United States from the post-Civil War period onward.

