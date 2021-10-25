CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

How 'Stop the Steal' movement outwitted Facebook ahead of the Jan. 6 riot

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 8 days ago

Leaked documents from inside Facebook show the...

www.ctpublic.org

The Independent

Facebook cancels 937 accounts linked to Nicaragua government

Meta Platforms, the company that runs Facebook said Monday it has canceled 937 accounts linked to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista party of President Daniel Ortega Meta said it also removed 140 deceptive pages, 24 groups and 363 Instagram accounts for violating the company’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity.” Meta said it was a classic example of a “troll farm," which it defined as attempts “to corrupt or manipulate public discourse by using fake accounts to ... mislead people about who’s behind them.” The firm said the...
INTERNET
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Amid Capitol rioting, anxiety at Facebook

WASHINGTON – As supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, battling police and forcing lawmakers into hiding, an insurrection of a different kind was taking place inside the world's largest social media company. Thousands of miles away, in California, Facebook engineers were racing to tweak internal...
ADVOCACY
FOXBusiness

Facebook increasingly suppresses political movements it deems dangerous

After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, far-right activists launched an online campaign to form what they called a Patriot Party as an alternative to the Republican Party. Facebook Inc. worked to kill it, citing information it said showed the movement was being pushed by white nationalists and self-styled militias who had worked to instigate the riot, according to internal company documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
INTERNET
#The Social Network#Siege#Protest Riot
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
INTERNET
Connecticut Public

'Printing Hate' project explores U.S. newspapers' role in promoting lynchings

Facebook's role in amplifying falsehoods and hate speech has been a central concern in recent weeks after whistleblowers went public with internal documents, and critics noted the role of such content in promoting violence in places around the world. And I'll mention here that Facebook's parent company Meta pays NPR to license NPR content. But a new project from the University of Maryland's journalism school shows that while the reach and speed of social media might be new, the role of the media in spreading hate is not. The project is called Printing Hate, and it's an online reporting project that documents the role newspapers played in promoting lynchings throughout the United States from the post-Civil War period onward.
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

Facebook has a misinformation problem, and is blocking access to data about how much there is and who is affected

Leaked internal documents suggest Facebook – which recently renamed itself Meta – is doing far worse than it claims at minimizing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on the Facebook social media platform. Online misinformation about the virus and vaccines is a major concern. In one study, survey respondents who got some or all of their news from Facebook were significantly more likely to resist the COVID-19 vaccine than those who got their news from mainstream media sources. As a researcher who studies social and civic media, I believe it’s critically important to understand how misinformation spreads online. But this is easier said than...
INTERNET
cbslocal.com

Woman Says She Was Conned By Scammers On Facebook, And They Won't Remove Post

Many problems have plagued Facebook for years – and those problems are still claiming victims in Chicago. Among those problems are scam artists, who impersonate people to con money out of those people’s family and friends. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talked to an Ashburn neighborhood woman who had a warning Monday night.
CHICAGO, IL
Lawrence Post

Teacher struck female student on the face several times after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class

According to the court documents, the 60-year-old educator who was named Teacher of the Year at her school last week was arrested for allegedly striking a student in the face after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class. Prosecutors say the 60-year-teacher was booked on a child abuse charge on Friday. The English teacher made her initial court appearance on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Popeyes delivery guy shares video of rats scampering around kitchen

A Reddit post has gone viral after video footage showed numerous rats roaming around in a Washington, D.C. branch of Popeyes. Published to the subreddit thread r/PublicFreakout, the poster captioned the video, “Popeyes Plague Rats vs.The Most Honest Man In Food Delivery.”. The man originally posted the video to TikTok...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
