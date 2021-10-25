U.K. changes its approach and offers Hong Kongers a path to citizenship

A Hong Kong man who chanted protest slogans was found guilty of inciting secession on Monday in the second national security case to come to trial as authorities wield a sweeping new law to snuff out dissent. Ma Chun-man, a 31-year-old food delivery driver, was convicted by a judge of trying to separate Hong Kong from China by chanting slogans and displaying placards, as well as through interviews with reporters last year. China imposed a national security law in response to massive and often violent democracy protests in the city two years ago, in a move that has brought mainland-style political speech curbs to the once outspoken business hub. The city's debut national security trial took place in July when a man was convicted of terrorism and secession after he rode his motorbike into police while flying a protest flag.

