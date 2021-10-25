CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.K. changes its approach and offers Hong Kongers a path to citizenship

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 8 days ago

Tens of thousands of people from Hong...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Young Hong Kongers who fled police brutality ‘languishing’ in UK asylum system due to arbitrary age cut-off

Young Hong Kong nationals who fled police brutality are “languishing” in the UK asylum system because they are arbitrarily excluded from a Home Office settlement route due to their age.Ministers are facing calls to amend the rules around the British National Overseas (BNO) scheme, designed to offer a path to citizenship for Hong Kongers in the wake of Beijing’s national security law being imposed last year after it emerged people under the age of 24 cannot benefit from it because they do not hold BNO passports, which were issued in 1997.Teenagers and young people from the city-state told The Independent...
SOCIETY
AFP

Hong Kong Marathon runners forced to change, cover 'political' slogan: reports

Hong Kong Marathon participants ran into trouble Sunday over clothes -- and even a tattoo -- that bore a Cantonese slogan popular with the city's pro-democracy movement, local media reported. Some runners told local news outlets that they were ordered to change or cover up clothing that read "Hong Kong, Add Oil!" The slogan was widely adopted by demonstrators at the large and often violent pro-democracy protests that shook the city in 2019 and infuriated China. Organisers had warned ahead of the race that political slogans would not be tolerated, and when around 15,000 runners turned up on Sunday, some were told they could not start if they bore the slogan, according to local media reports.
SPORTS
internationalinvestment.net

Deadline 'fast approaching' for citizenship by investment in Montenegro

The deadline for completing enrolment in Montenegro's Citizenship By Investment Programme (CBI) on 31 December 2021 has been highlighted by the promotors of the marina village of Porto Montenegro. Located on the UNESCO protected Bay of Kotor, Porto Montenegro offers the opportunity to invest in the 144 hotel-managed residences in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Path To Citizenship#Immigration Policy#Authoritarian#Uk
Reuters

China will uphold world peace, Xi says, despite others' concerns

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was...
POLITICS
austinnews.net

China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
newsy.com

U.K. Polar Climate Change Ship Makes Its London Debut

A new climate change research ship is ready to undertake its first expedition. The public originally wanted to call the U.K.'s ship "Boaty McBoat Face" in an online poll. But they were overruled by commissioners, who named the ship after British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough. The ship will set out...
U.K.
AFP

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
q957.com

Australia offers new permanent visas for Hong Kong nationals

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will introduce two permanent residence visas for Hong Kong citizens who have been living in Australia, the government said on Monday. About 9,000 Hong Kong citizens in Australia on temporary visas will be eligible to apply for the permanent visas, which open next March, said minister for immigration Alex Hawke.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Hong Konger convicted on secession charge in security trial

A Hong Kong man who chanted protest slogans was found guilty of inciting secession on Monday in the second national security case to come to trial as authorities wield a sweeping new law to snuff out dissent. Ma Chun-man, a 31-year-old food delivery driver, was convicted by a judge of trying to separate Hong Kong from China by chanting slogans and displaying placards, as well as through interviews with reporters last year. China imposed a national security law in response to massive and often violent democracy protests in the city two years ago, in a move that has brought mainland-style political speech curbs to the once outspoken business hub. The city's debut national security trial took place in July when a man was convicted of terrorism and secession after he rode his motorbike into police while flying a protest flag.
CHINA
Reason.com

The U.K. Is Finally Ending Its Mandatory Hotel Quarantines

After seven months, the United Kingdom is poised to scrap its remaining hotel quarantine requirements for incoming travelers. Boris Johnson's transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has said the rules will be fully removed on November 1. Originally introduced during the U.K.'s tough winter lockdown, the policy required 10-day hotel quarantines for...
LIFESTYLE
Connecticut Public

Italian prime minister: multilateralism is the answer to COVID pandemic

It was a busy day at the G-20 summit today as leaders from the world's 20 wealthiest countries met in Rome, Italy, for their first in-person gathering after nearly two years of coronavirus lockdowns. President Biden is there. He also had a key meeting today with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain to discuss what to do next about Iran's nuclear program. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli is with us now from Rome to tell us more. Sylvia, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Though Travel Restrictions Ease in Parts of Asia, Tightened Measures in Hong Kong Could Put Local Film Industry at Risk

Travel restrictions are being eased in parts of Asia, bringing the prospects of tourist arrivals, restarts for local economies and easier logistics for filmmakers and executives. But Hong Kong, once the hub of East Asian filmmaking, tightened its border controls on Monday, a day in which the territory recorded just one new (imported) coronavirus infection. Also on Monday, Thailand and Australia both rolled back strict border restrictions which have been in place for some 18 months as a defense against COVID-19. Singapore and Malaysia moved in the same direction in the middle of last month. In each case, conditions apply. That...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy