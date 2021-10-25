CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Multiple families without a home after Fayetteville fire

By Brett Knese, WRAL multimedia journalist
 8 days ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Seven families were forced out of their homes during a Monday morning fire, but no one was injured. Firefighters responded to a two-story home with...

