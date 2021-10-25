Multiple families without a home after Fayetteville fire

JOLIET, Ill. — Police said Monday that a shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party that left two people dead and nine others injured appeared to be gang related. The Will County Sheriff’s Office updated the number of people hospitalized after Sunday's early morning shooting. Preliminary reports said more than a dozen people were injured, but a spokeswoman said Monday afternoon that a total of nine people were hospitalized for injuries connected to the shooting in addition to those who died. One person remained in critical condition and three remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Five others were treated and released.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO