CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

BIMSTEC unarguably a crucial link in connecting South, Southeast Asia: Foreign Secretary Shringla

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) is a powerful engine of economic growth with 21.7 per cent of the world population and a combined GDP of US 3.8...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
finovate.com

A Look at the Fintech Unicorns of Southeast Asia

This week’s Finovate Global List Series feature takes a look at the roster of Southeastern Asia-based technology unicorns compiled by Credit Suisse’s ASEAN research team in a recent report to see how many of these 35 billion-plus valuation companies are fintech firms. “The number of unicorns in ASEAN has continued...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Buddhism is civilisational link between India and many countries, says Shringla at Kushinagar airport inauguration

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla has said that Buddhism is civilisational between India and many South Asian nations, underlining the presence of multiple countries' ambassadors at the inaugurations of the Kushinagar International airport here on Wednesday. "We have ambassadors from Bhutan, Nepal, Sri...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

UK Foreign Secretary on three-day visit to India from October 24

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Elizabeth Truss will pay an official visit to India from October 22 to 24. During her stay in New Delhi, Truss will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 22 on...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Asia#Gdp#New Delhi#Bimstec#Ani
atlanticcitynews.net

Harsh Vardhan Shringla lauds IAF for its crucial role in 1971 war

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Lauding the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its crucial role in the 1971 war, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted that the heroics of India's fighter pilots provided some of the most inspiring moments of the war. "The Indian Air Force played a crucial...
INDIA
IBTimes

Which Asia-Pacific Countries Are Re-opening To Foreign Visitors?

Thailand's re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists marks a major easing of border controls for Asia, where governments have been far slower to roll back coronavirus travel curbs than in much of the West. Here is a look at which countries are opening up across the Asia-Pacific region and those staying...
LIFESTYLE
Florida Star

How The AUKUS Agreement Will Affect Diplomacy In Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The member states’ ability to check China’s efforts to assert its power in the Indo-Pacific is at the heart of the new trilateral security pact in which the United States and the United Kingdom have pledged to help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Phys.org

Report: Southeast Asia needs to boost disaster resilience

A group of scientists, led by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and University of Glasgow, have presented a range of disaster risk reduction strategies and policies for ASEAN, a region at risk of multiple natural hazards, which are further compounded by climate change. Their report highlights that ASEAN is...
ENVIRONMENT
World Bank Blogs

South Asia Climate Roadmap

The new Roadmap to implement the World Bank Group CCAP 2.0 in the South Asia Region aims to help move the region toward climate-smart development. The Roadmap identifies opportunities and solutions to achieve sustainable and broad-based economic growth without harming the climate, degrading the environment, or leaving hundreds of millions of families in poverty. It lays out steps to help the region accelerate a climate-smart transition in key areas over the next five years and ramp up climate ambition.
ENVIRONMENT
crunchbase.com

It’s Time To Invest In Southeast Asia’s Tech Ecosystem

Appetites are changing—investors and entrepreneurs alike are looking beyond tech mecca Silicon Valley for a slice of the startup pie in Southeast Asia. Despite the pandemic, investors are clearly bullish about the region’s massive growth potential and market opportunities, with Southeast Asia tech startups raising an impressive $8.2 billion just last year. In fact, Jungle Ventures estimates that the combined valuation of Southeast Asia’s tech startups will increase by more than 3x in a mere five years, from $340 billion to $1 trillion in 2025.
MARKETS
aithority.com

FPT Software Partners with IGPI Singapore to Support Digital Transformation in Southeast Asia

Vietnam’s leading tech firm FPT Software has recently announced a partnership with Industrial Growth Platform Pte. Ltd. (IGPI Singapore), a subsidiary of IGPI, one of Japan’s largest management consultancy firms. This collaboration sets to accelerate digital transformation (DX) for corporates, governments, institutions, and relevant organizations in Southeast Asia. Under the...
TECHNOLOGY
World Bank Blogs

New GRID on the block for South Asia

It’s no secret for those working at the World Bank—and for that matter in the development world—that we have our own Esperanto of acronyms. These acronyms come and go. And even I, after twenty years at the World Bank, find myself googling these new acronyms during meetings to follow the discussion. Often, once you have learned a new acronym, it has fallen out of favor again. However, there’s (a new) one that’s here to stay and even poised to become part and parcel of South Asia’s growth strategy: GRID. Introduced at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings earlier this year, GRID stands for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development. GRID offers South Asian countries a real opportunity to implement lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis and enable a long-term economic recovery across the region . Our latest South Asia Economic Forecast or SAEF (yes, another acronym, though aptly titled!) Shifting Gears: Digitization and Services-Led Development captures South Asia’s burgeoning digital vibrancy and increasing role of services during the COVID-19 pandemic and makes the case for how both can lay the foundation for sustained future growth in the region.
INDIA
dallassun.com

India responsive to humanitarian situation in Afghanistan: Foreign Secretary Shringla

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that India has been forthcoming on the issue of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. Speaking at the special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rome, the Foreign Secretary said that India will be responsive to...
INDIA
The Independent

Australia expands footprint in Southeast Asia to tackle China’s influence

Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed on Wednesday to establish a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, a sign of Canberra’s ambition to play a bigger role in the region. The pact would further strengthen Australia’s diplomatic and security ties in a fast-growing area that has become a strategic battleground...
INDIA
TechCrunch

Predicting the next wave of Southeast Asia tech giants

Southeast Asia is hitting a sweet spot. It remains at a relatively nascent phase expansion in the technology industry but is at the same time developed enough to have a 400-million-strong internet user base. By late 2021, approximately 80% of the Southeast Asian population (aged 15 and above) will be digital consumers, according to a report by Facebook and Bain & Company.
TECHNOLOGY
Foreign Policy

Facebook Has a Blind Spot in South Asia

The company has failed to allocate resources to curb extremist and inflammatory content in India and beyond. Welcome to Foreign Policy’s South Asia Brief. The highlights this week: New Facebook revelations reveal the company’s failures in South Asia, Pakistan’s economy sputters, and China and Bhutan move closer to resolving a border dispute.
WORLD
WWD

Valentino Appoints CEO South East Asia, Australia

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Valentino has tapped Alessandra Andreani as its new chief executive officer for South East Asia and Australia. Andreani will be based in Singapore, reporting to Marco Giacometti, the company’s chief commercial officer, and she is tasked with reinforcing Valentino’s presence in the region with a main focus on Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Thailand. In a new role, she succeeds Mika Bailey, who was general manager, South East Asia and Australia.More from WWDDetails at Valentino Resort 2022Valentino Resort 2022Photos of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' Press Tour Fashion Andreani is no stranger to the area...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

The EV Story In Southeast Asia

Before the pandemic, we went for a trip to Bali and were amazed at the frantic buzz of the roads. Going up a hill on the way back from the airport, the shuttle bus was overtaken by one after another little motorbike (sounded like 90 cc) until there were seven of them lined up between us and the far edge of the road. Heaven help them if a truck comes ’round the corner, I thought. During our stay, I was also amazed at the numbers of homes that hosted a garage repairing these same bikes — the workhorse of Asia.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy