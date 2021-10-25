BIMSTEC unarguably a crucial link in connecting South, Southeast Asia: Foreign Secretary Shringla

It’s no secret for those working at the World Bank—and for that matter in the development world—that we have our own Esperanto of acronyms. These acronyms come and go. And even I, after twenty years at the World Bank, find myself googling these new acronyms during meetings to follow the discussion. Often, once you have learned a new acronym, it has fallen out of favor again. However, there’s (a new) one that’s here to stay and even poised to become part and parcel of South Asia’s growth strategy: GRID. Introduced at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings earlier this year, GRID stands for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development. GRID offers South Asian countries a real opportunity to implement lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis and enable a long-term economic recovery across the region . Our latest South Asia Economic Forecast or SAEF (yes, another acronym, though aptly titled!) Shifting Gears: Digitization and Services-Led Development captures South Asia’s burgeoning digital vibrancy and increasing role of services during the COVID-19 pandemic and makes the case for how both can lay the foundation for sustained future growth in the region.

