CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Virender Sehwag tweets on 'hypocricy' of cricket fans who burst firecrackers after Pak's T20 World Cup win

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to react to firecrackers burst in some parts of India following...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Virender Sehwag turns 43, wishes pour in from cricket fraternity

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): As the former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag turned 43 on Wednesday, several members from the sporting fraternity poured in wishes for him. During his playing days, Sehwag amassed a total of 8,586 runs from 104 Tests he played at an average of 49.34 besides...
SPORTS
The Independent

India's Modi invites pope to visit after 2017 plan collapsed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit the country, extending an official opening after plans for a 2017 papal visit fell apart.Modi made the invitation Saturday during an unusually long, 55-minute audience with Francis at the Vatican Modi is in Rome for the Group of 20 summit.There are roughly 18 million Catholics in India, a small minority in the largely Hindu nation of 1.3 billion. Modi’s hard-line, Hindu nationalist government was returned to power for a second term in 2019.“Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis," Modi tweeted. “I had the opportunity...
RELIGION
firstsportz.com

T20 World Cup: Warm-up Match – PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates

The seventh Super 12 warm-up match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will take place between Pakistan and South Africa. Both sides will lock horns for this clash on October 20, 2021, at the Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi. The game will kickstart from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards and will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network alongside live streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virender Sehwag
The Independent

We weren’t brave enough with bat or ball – Virat Kohli after India’s latest loss

Virat Kohli believes India were not brave enough against New Zealand after another heavy defeat left the pre-tournament favourites’ hopes of a T20 World Cup semi-final spot on a knife edge.India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing against Pakistan last weekend, the first time they had been beaten by their arch rivals in a World Cup, and matters worsened on Sunday after losing by eight wickets to New Zealand in Dubai.Only Scotland sit below Kohli’s side in their Super 12 group, with India’s hopes of progression to the knockout stages not only resting on them winning their remaining games but also relying...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fans perform 'havan' ahead of India-Pak T20 Cricket World Cup

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): Indian fans in Bengaluru performed 'havan' to seek the blessing of God ahead of India's match with Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup. Fans performing 'havan' on Saturday are seeking blessings from God for all Indian players so that they perform their best...
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

T20 World Cup: Super 12 – IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates

The fourth Super 12 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will take place between India and Pakistan. Both sides will lock horns for this clash on October 24, 2021, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The game will kickstart from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards and will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network alongside live streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Agra police arrest 3 J-K students for celebrating Pak win over India in T20 World Cup

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Agra police on Wednesday arrested three Kashmiri students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24 and publishing anti-India messages on social platforms. The three students have been identified as Inayat Altaf Shaikh,...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#International Cricket#Indian Cricket#Ani
Birmingham Star

Indian fans disappointed after Pak thrash India in opening match of T20 World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Indian fans across the globe expressed their disappointment with the performance of the team after India suffered a ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, fans are still hopeful that India will revive back and bring back the trophy home.
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Cricket-De Kock skips T20 World Cup game after S Africa asked to take knee

DUBAI (Reuters) – South Africa stumper-batsman Quinton de Kock skipped Tuesday’s Twenty20 World Cup match against West Indies citing “personal reasons” after the team were directed to take a knee in their remaining matches in the tournament. “He’s made himself unavailable for personal reasons,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Most pathetic thing a human being can do’: India’s cricket captain issues scathing statement in support of Muslim colleague

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli slammed “spineless trolls” in a scathing comment this weekend for the bigoted attack on his teammate Mohammed Shami after India lost to Pakistan in a cricket match. Kohli broke his silence nearly a week after he was asked about the abuse, even as most of his teammates did not react initially to the attack on Shami.“Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do,” the skipper said. “Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but...
SPORTS
BBC

T20 World Cup: The toxic trolling of India's cricket stars

When India's cricket team lost last Sunday's key match to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai, Indian fans took to social media to passionately vent their anger. Much of it was directed at fast bowler Mohammad Shami - the only Muslim player in India's 15-member World Cup squad - who was subjected to vicious trolling and online abuse.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Dubai
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Ind vs NZ, T20Is: Rahul likely to lead, fans to return

By Baidurjo BhoseDubai [UAE], November 2 (ANI): The performance of the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup has been anything but satisfactory so far and keeping in mind the fatigue of the players due to the bubble life, some senior players will be rested for the T20I series against New Zealand. And it is likely that KL Rahul could don the captain's hat.
WORLD
dallassun.com

T20 WC: England was under pressure for long part in SL's chase, admits Buttler

Sharjah [UAE], November 2 (ANI): England might have managed to defeat Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler admitted that his side was under pressure in the second innings, and he hailed the bowling attack in ensuring the Three Lions walk away with a victory.
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Pakistani Foreign Minister, Australian counterpart discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 1 (ANI): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday held a phone conversation with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and discussed several issues including Afghanistan and regional cooperation. The Pakistani foreign ministry statement said that Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire and commitment to consolidate and further...
ASIA
dallassun.com

T20 WC: Win against SL showed England's character, says Buttler

Sharjah [UAE], November 2 (ANI): Jos Buttler praised the character of his England teammates as they came through a tough test against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Opening the batting, Buttler won his side the match with his maiden T20I century coming off...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy