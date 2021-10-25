CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One injured in Simpsonville shooting near Fairview Rd.

By Emily Smith
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting in Simpsonville.

The Simpsonville Police Department responded Sunday to a gun shot call in a parking lot near Fairview and Harrison Bridge Roads. One person has been taken to the hospital, City of Simpsonville officials said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate and say there is no direct threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

