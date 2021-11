FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 31st, 1953, Fresno State hosted San Diego State at Ratcliffe Stadium and was trailing by six points with about two minutes to play. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown, as freshman Elbert Bullock got in the end zone, and that tied the game at 27. So all that stood between […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO