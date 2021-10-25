Artemis, Ladd-Peebles and a vaccine mandate: Down in Alabama

Punters are often overlooked and, frankly, we don’t always get a chance to write about them. That’s why in this week’s edition of Statistically Speaking, we’re taking a moment to recognize Auburn punter Oscar Chapman, who has been phenomenal for Auburn of late. The Australian import is averaging 46.1 yards per punt this season -- which would be the third-best average in the SEC and 19th among FBS punters if he actually punted enough to qualify on the conference/national leaders list -- and in the Tigers’ last two wins against Arkansas and Ole Miss, he has been superb.

FOOTBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO