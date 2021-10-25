CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Artemis, Ladd-Peebles and a vaccine mandate: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Artemis program’s rocket and spacecraft that is eventually expected to take Americans back to the moon has been stacked at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, reports AL.com’s Lee Roop. The launch...

www.al.com

Comments / 1

AL.com

Statistically speaking: Punter appreciation time for Auburn

Punters are often overlooked and, frankly, we don’t always get a chance to write about them. That’s why in this week’s edition of Statistically Speaking, we’re taking a moment to recognize Auburn punter Oscar Chapman, who has been phenomenal for Auburn of late. The Australian import is averaging 46.1 yards per punt this season -- which would be the third-best average in the SEC and 19th among FBS punters if he actually punted enough to qualify on the conference/national leaders list -- and in the Tigers’ last two wins against Arkansas and Ole Miss, he has been superb.
FOOTBALL
AL.com

Alabama: Vaccine mandate will lead state employees to quit

Alabama argued in a lawsuit challenging the federal vaccine requirements that many university and state agency employees would leave their jobs if required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Alabama joined with a coalition of other states in a lawsuit filed late Friday challenging the vaccine mandate on federal contractors. The...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama hoops lands a 2nd top recruit of Monday to 2022 class

Alabama added a second top-100 basketball commit of Monday afternoon. Four-star power forward Noah Clowney joined No. 11 prospect Brandon Miller in the Class of 2022 with his late afternoon pledge to the Crimson Tide. Alabama jumped to No. 10 in the 247Sports class ranking from No. 20 with the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

LSU-Bama teaches textbook betting lesson

There are many differences between how “the public” and sharp bettors gamble on sports. In this case, “the public” is in quotes, because it refers to casual bettors who aren’t respected much by oddsmakers. One of the biggest differences in the two groups: the public bets on teams while sharps...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

An Alabama-LSU week unlike any other

It’s eerily quiet this first week of November. Alabama’s football season has felt somewhat normal to this point, following the basic structure with a win over Tennessee heading into the open Saturday. That’s where the LSU hype is supposed to kick in -- a two-week sprint toward what’s become one of the most intense rivalries in the SEC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Acclaimed Southern-rock band’s complete saga told for first time

A few years ago while in Alabama visiting his mom, music journalist Stephen Deusner was out for a walk in her neighborhood when a guy wearing a 930 Club T-shirt jogged by. The 930 Club is a famous rock venue in Washington that Deusner used to frequent during his time in D.C. And the jogger wearing the tee happened to be one of the musicians in the band Deusner had scored a book deal to write about, woke Southern rockers Drive-By Truckers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Vegas releases Week 10 SEC betting odds

Entering November, there are four more regular-season weekends on the college football schedule. That means four more full weeks of football on which to wager – including MAC games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting this week. By this point, we know a lot about the strengths and weaknesses of every...
FOOTBALL
AL.com

North Alabama man charged with murdering his brother

A Limestone County man was taken into custody Saturday and charged with murder in the death of his brother, according to Limestone Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. Jason Chad Turner, 24, of Lester is accused of shooting his brother, George Michael Turner, 33, two times. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

North Alabama police chief dies after bout with COVID-19

About a month after being hospitalized with COVID-19, Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree died Saturday, according to Ider Mayor Wendy Lassetter, WAAY 31 reports. Crabtree had served with the Ider Police Department since 2011. The Town of Ider is located in DeKalb County and has a population of around 700.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Auburn moves up to No. 12 in AP poll after beating Ole Miss

Auburn (6-2, 2-1) continues its ascent up the AP poll a day after defeating the No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20 at Jordan Hare. The Tigers moved six spots from No. 18 to No. 12, with a contest against No. 13 Texas A & M next Saturday at 2:30 CST looming for first-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s squad.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

