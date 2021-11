Yes, UPS hiring policies are inclusive, but opposable thumbs for drivers and package handlers are a must. How do you look in UPS brown? If you think that’s a good couture color, and have the desire to pick up some extra funds, UPS is your place. The deliverer is looking to fill 7,000 seasonal jobs in Montco and the Philadelphia region to answer holiday demand. Ryan Mulligan wrapped up the hiring particulars for NBC10 Philadelphia.

21 HOURS AGO