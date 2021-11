Lanternfly egg masses, like this sandy-colored patch, are prime for removal now, before their spring hatchings. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding issued the reminder that the chance to get ahead of the 2022 lanternfly season is to prevent them from hatching in the first place. The way to do that, according to a staff report from The Sentinal, is to destroy lanternfly egg masses that are being laid now.

