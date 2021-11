The Queen of the Banshees update marks the coming of Cliodhna, the newest Celtic goddess, available now in Smite on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The banshees’ wails sound across the emerald isle, their mournful keening the herald of doom upon a household, for death now waits beyond the door. Few symbols of the Celtic age have endured longer than the Banshee, and none of that dreaded pedigree commands more fame than their matriarch Cliodhna. The cry of the banshee survives even in the modern world as a parallel to a sound of intolerable hideousness where one’s first instinct is to cover their ears to block out a noise of such horrific potency. Yet while you should heed the peril of Cliodhna’s dreadful dirge, it is her silence that is far more terrifying.

