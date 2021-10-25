CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Sudan's PM arrested, internet disrupted in apparent coup

By The Associated Press
accesswdun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Military forces arrested Sudan's acting prime minister and other senior officials Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
POLITICS
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
International Business Times

UN Presses Sudan's Military Coup Leaders To Free PM

Suggestions by Sudan's top general Tuesday that the prime minister was not detained failed to convince the United Nations or the premier's office, as both demanded his immediate release. The defiance of Monday's military coup from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's office matched that on...
WORLD
foreigndesknews.com

Sudan’s PM Detained at Home of Coup Leader ‘For His Own Safety’

The Sudanese military leader who took power in a bloody coup has said he is keeping the deposed prime minister detained at the general’s personal residence “for his own safety”, as concerns mount over the wellbeing of senior arrested officials. The prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and other ministers have not...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Sudan military dissolves transitional government in apparent coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body,...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

International Community Condemns Apparent Military Coup in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the "immediate" release of Sudan's detained leaders following an apparent military coup. "There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition," Guterres wrote on Twitter, referencing the landmark power-sharing agreement that Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed in 2019 after months of deadly protests.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Military Coup#Coups#Ap#The Sovereign Council#The European Union#Sudanese#Eu#The Information Ministry
The Independent

Crowds rally as Sudan PM held in apparent army coup

Sudan’s prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, members of the country’s cabinet, and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers in an apparent military coup. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online...
PROTESTS
swiowanewssource.com

Sudan's PM and ministers held amid coup reports

Sudan’s leading general has declared a state of emergency, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other senior government officials. (Oct. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1599ce1c4c5d4eaf95df05cd984b4554.
WORLD
accesswdun.com

The Latest: Germany urges halt to apparent coup in Sudan

BERLIN — Germany has demanded an immediate halt to the apparent military coup underway in Sudan. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass condemned the attempted takeover in the vast east African country and called the news “dismaying.”. “This attempted coup must end immediately,” he said, urging “all those who bear responsibility...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
Egypt
wtmj.com

Officials detained, internet down in possible Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Military forces detained a number of senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, the country’s information ministry said, as the country’s main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup. The ministry said the internet had been cut off and...
WORLD
UPI News

Sudan's military seizes power, detains prime minister in apparent coup

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Sudanese military seized control of the country early Monday and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other government officials in an apparent coup. "This is a new Sudan," military chief Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burnhan said in a news conference, The New York Times reported....
WORLD
Tacoma News Tribune

Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency

Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency Monday, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and disrupted the internet in an apparent coup as the country was nearing a planned transition to a civilian leadership. In a televised address, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he was dissolving...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy