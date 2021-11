CLEVELAND, Ohio – When High & Low Winery opens this week in Little Italy, patrons will notice a distinct divide: The winery is broken into two social classes. Matt Snyder of High & Low Winery, which opened six years ago on Medina Road in Medina, announced this week the winery is expanding to Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood, at 12304 Mayfield Road. Grand opening is Friday, Nov. 5. Timing was right for expansion, he said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO