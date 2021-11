A self-storage facility in Lower Paxton Township has been purchased by a Texas company. The 35,430-square-foot self-storage facility at 5700 Linglestown Road was acquired on Oct. 12 by Rosewood Property Company. And there’s good reason why the Rosewood Property Corporation had its eyes on the property. The building sits adjacent to a facility under the Extra Space Storage name, that it already owned. That facility and the new facility will be managed by Extra Space Storage. And both facilities will be under the Extra Space Storage name. The previous facility was already managed by Extra Space Storage.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO