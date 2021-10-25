CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitget Announces a Sponsorship Deal with PGL Major as its Official Partner

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitget, a global crypto asset exchange, has recently announced to sponsor PGL Major Stockholm 2021 as its new official partner. Only last month, by sponsoring Italian soccer giants Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner, Bitget became a highly anticipated trading platform in the industry. The new partnership with PGL Major Stockholm...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Introducing ZillaDoge: A Multi-Featured Community-Driven Memecoin

Amongst the many innovations that emanated from the blockchain and crypto ecosystem in the past year, memecoins received one of the biggest attention from the industry. From Dogecoin (DOGE) to Shiba Inu (SHIB), the memecoins notably transitioned from being just a joke token to ones with unique utilities. Just as...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

A Closer Look at Five Exciting IDO Launches

If there’s one major difference between the 2017 ICO boom and the current IDO landscape, it’s that the latter is founded on egalitarian principles such as community and inclusion. This divergence is evident in the way IDOs (short for Initial DEX Offering) reserve allocation for public supporters rather than pump-and-dump...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

MEXC Global and Bybit Announce Joint Launchpad to Promote Innovative Projects

Singapore, October 28th – Global cryptocurrency and digital asset platforms MEXC Global and Bybit are teaming up to bring their joint launchpad to market, with CropBytes’ CBX token the first asset to be listed. The launchpad helps bring innovative, exciting new projects to market and means projects featuring on the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockholm#Pgl Major#Italian#Juventus#Pgl Stockholm Major#Kcgi
celebrityaccess.com

UBS Arena Strikes A Sponsorship Deal With BMW

Belmont Park, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of UBS Arena at Belmont Park’s opening next month, the New York Islanders announced they have secured a deal with automaker BMW to become a sponsoring partner at the arena. The deal will see BMW become the official luxury vehicle of UBS Arena and...
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

PGL partners with Skybox Technologies for PGL Major Stockholm 2021

Esports tournament organiser PGL has named analysis and visualisation company Skybox Technologies as an official partner for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 CS:GO championship. As a part of the agreement, PGL will use Skybox Technologies’ 3D match visualisation and analysis software. This will power both real-time and post-match insights and analysis during broadcasts of the event.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Credefi Announces Completion of a $1.8 Million Private Round and Prepares for Upcoming IDO

Credefi – an innovative hybrid of FinTech Solution and DeFi Protocol connecting crypto lenders with small & medium business borrowers from the traditional economy, announced today it has closed $1.8 million in private financing as part of a successful funding stage that garnered significant interest from a variety of investors across multiple verticals like FinTech, crypto, legacy finance, and more.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
NEWSBTC

FantomStarter Taps Into the Power of the Collective to Provide Its Userbase With the First Decentralized Knowledgebase for Blockchain and Technology Startups

Bridge the gap between blockchain and traditional tech with the FantomStarter educational investment community. The cryptocurrency ecosystem gained a foothold in the mainstream consciousness throughout 2021 as the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have caught the eye of people from all corners of society from video game players to institutional investors.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

IOTA Smart Contracts Enter Beta Phase To Circumvent Network Flaws

The use of smart contracts remains the key turnaround factor with the cryptocurrency space. Smart contracts brought about the decentralization of digital assets and eliminated third-party interferences in crypto transactions. Distributed ledger and open-source cryptocurrency, IOTA, moved their smart contract platform to a beta stage. Launched in October 2020, this...
COMPUTERS
NEWSBTC

vEmpire Announces Shock Second Play to Earn Game Development with an additional Blockchain-based Game

VEmpire announces the development of their second blockchain-based play-to-earn game, this time introducing the vEmpire community to a completely original third-person “Hack and Slash” game based on The Sandbox platform. Whilst continuing to work on the development of their on-platform blockchain-based trading card game, “The Beginning”, vEmpire is happy to...
HOBBIES
ocmomblog.com

SoFi Stadium Names Melissa’s as its Official Produce Partner

SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, partnered with Melissa’s / World Variety Produce, Inc., in a multi-year agreement that brings fresh fruits and vegetables to SoFi Stadium’s culinary program. The agreement also extends across American Airlines Plaza and YouTube Theater. “Melissa’s is known for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NEWSBTC

The Underdogs: Under The Radar Cryptos Looking Towards Next Year

We hear and read about small cryptos and tokenized projects exploding over night, and many never hear of them weeks, days and hours before they got their success. We often wonder where these coins come from, and how many people don’t hear about them until they are mainstream. We’ll take...
MARKETS
Newport Buzz

Zuckerberg announces that Facebook has officially changed its name!

Facebook has changed its name to Meta as part of a major rebrand, Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday. The rebrand, according the Zuckerberg, is in an effort “to encompass everything we do.”. “Our mission remains the same,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s still about bringing people together.”. “We are a company that builds...
NEWPORT, RI
NEWSBTC

C100.digital Crypto Index Company Appoints CEO of Teza Misha Malyshev to The Board of Directors

28 October, Austin, TX – Misha Malyshev, CEO of Teza and a former Global Head of High Frequency Trading at Citadel Investment Group, and the creator of high-frequency trading algorithms in the global market, joins the C100.digital crypto index company’s Board of Directors. With his expertise, the company plans to improve its internal trading platform and create highly effective asset management tools. Misha will also oversee the company’s product roadmap and strategic development.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy