People can expect Christmas to be ‘normal’, Health Secretary says

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
People can expect Christmas to be “normal”, the Health Secretary has said, as he urged people to have their Covid-19 vaccines.

Sajid Javid said no “sensible health secretary across the world would want to predict exactly where we’re going to be in three months’ time, or six months’ time”, as there was a risk of new variants posing a problem.

He told BBC Breakfast: “For all those people like me that are hoping and planning for a normal Christmas – which I do by the way, I think that’s where we’ll be, we’ll have a normal Christmas – if we want, let’s just keep playing our part.”

Mr Javid said he agreed with the Prime Minister that people can expect a better Christmas than last year, when lockdown restrictions were in place.

Asked on LBC radio whether he thought Christmas was “safe”, the Cabinet Minister added: “I think it is as long as we do what we all need to do – everyone’s got a role to play in this.

“We all want a fantastic Christmas and we can ensure that by getting out there and getting our vaccines.

“There are still some five million people out there that haven’t had a single dose of the vaccine and and we need to basically tell them they need to do that, not just to protect themselves but to protect their loved ones, to do their bit, but also there’s other sensible behaviours that we can all have over the next few months.

“It’s getting darker, we can see it’s getting colder, we will spend more time indoors, and so we should think about hand hygiene, about getting tested regularly, especially if you’re going to meet your more vulnerable… perhaps an elderly relative or someone.. so if we can do all that, I’m sure that we’re going to have a great Christmas.”

Mr Javid rejected Labour’s call to move to Plan B following mounting pressure over the weekend. Plan B measures include guidance to work from home, the mandatory use of face masks and vaccine passports for places such as nightclubs.

Several leading scientists, including Professor Adam Finn from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), believe stricter measures are needed. The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has said if Plan B measures are brought in, they should be implemented in unison, with working from home having the biggest impact on Covid cases.

Mr Javid told LBC: “The facts right now are that we don’t think the data requires us to move to Plan B.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he added: “The purpose of setting out a clear plan which we did a few weeks ago, not just with respect to Covid but the other winter challenges that we have in the health system, was to make clear how we will make these decisions.

“Now, we don’t think we have reached the point where Plan B needs to be activated, but, of course, we will keep it under review.”

Mr Javid also committed to wearing a mask in the Commons on Budget day.

The Health Secretary told a Downing Street press conference last week that Conservative MPs should “set an example” by ending their stance of not wearing masks.

Speaking on Monday to the Today programme, he said: “If I’m in the chamber on Budget day, given that it will be packed, and I will be (wearing a mask), yes.”

Asked if he would urge colleagues to do the same, he said that was a “personal decision.”

The Health Secretary also told broadcasters he was “leaning towards” introducing mandatory vaccination for NHS staff, as has been brought in for social care workers.

The Government is keen for people to book booster jabs, and Mr Javid wants changes to the online booking system.

People who are eligible for boosters must wait six months after their second dose of a vaccine after JCVI experts said this was the “sweet spot” for maximum protection.

Mr Javid told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “At the moment the booking system does not allow you to book until you hit six months and one week and I actually think that needs to be changed, and we’re in the process of changing that so I want to allow people to book early.”

Jeremy Brown, professor of respiratory medicine at University College London Hospitals, who sits on the JCVI, said it “was not absolutely necessary” to reduce the interval for booster jabs from six months to five months.

Prof Brown told Sky News: “The issue with boosters is that we’re trying to make sure the booster occurs at a time when the vaccine efficacy has waned to a certain degree – not much but enough to warrant a booster – and also to ensure that we have a long-term protection that persists for as long as possible, and the gap makes a difference.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as Nitza Sarner, 88, receives a Pfizer booster vaccination at the Little Venice Sports Centre in west London (Matt Dunham/PA) (PA Wire)

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), told the Today programme that reintroducing mandatory face masks and working from home would not be “problematic”.

He said: “I don’t think it’s a binary go for Plan B or nothing, it’s very clear that the measures that are in included in Plan B are sensible and not very disruptive.

“It’s not problematic to give clear leadership about the use of face masks, and working at home if you can is also not particularly disruptive for many people.

“Those measures are likely to lead to a pretty good reduction in the really unacceptable number of cases that we’ve got at the moment.

“To my mind, the introduction of vaccine passports is also fine – it’s been accepted very easily in most other western European countries.”

Prof Openshaw added: “What we’re facing at the moment is unacceptable, we’ve got roughly 1 in 55 people infected, which is an astonishingly high rate compared to most other west European countries.

“This is connected with the lack of clear messaging about sensible measures that we should all be taking in order to reduce the spread of infection.”

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

