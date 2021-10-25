CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
55 Biggest Movers From Friday

By Lisa Levin
 8 days ago
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares jumped 471.2% to close at $8.74 on Friday. Phunware shares jumped over 45% on Thursday, possibly in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition as traders circulated an article from May 2020 highlight a partnership between Phunware and the former Trump campaign.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) gained 107% to settle at $94.20. Digital World Acquisition surged around 357% on Thursday following an announcement the company will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) jumped 42.4% to close at $4.80 as traders circulated a report indicating Donald Trump Jr. in 2012 entered a two-year consulting agreement with the company. Trump-related stocks have surged today in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares rose 41.4% to close at $4.13. WHE Agency parent company Creatd signed creator Alexis LaRue. The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
  • Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) climbed 28.6% to close at $37.43. Portillo's rose 45% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 28.5% to close at $4.56. Grom Social Enterprises amended private placement to increase total raise to up to $10.4 million.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) climbed 27.6% to settle at $2.66.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) gained 26.8% to close at $28.00. Bristol-Myers is said to make a takeover approach to Aurinia, Bloomberg reported.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) shares jumped 26.7% to close at $4.70. Salem Media shares being traded as another sympathy play with momentum in Digital World Acquisition shares.
  • Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) surged 22% to settle at $4.24 on above-average volume.
  • Babylon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BBLN) gained 18.5% to close at $10.90.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) surged 18.4% to close at $2.96 on abnormally-high volume.
  • Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) gained 15.7% to close at $11.69. CEO Patrick Orlando is Chairman and COE of Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  • GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) rose 14.3% to close at $5.19 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $5 to $6.5.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) gained 14% to settle at $9.15.
  • Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) surged 13.7% to close at $68.86 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) climbed 13.3% to close at $6.99 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 12.7% to close at $23.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) gained 12.3% to close at $3.28.
  • Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) gained 11.2% to settle at $10.71. Athira Pharma reported completion of enrollment in Phase 2 ACT-AD trial evaluating ATH-1017 for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company announced the appointment of Mark Litton, who was serving as the company's chief operating officer, as its chief executive officer.
  • WeWork (NYSE: WE) gained 10.5% to close at $13.02 after gaining over 13% on Thursday.
  • Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) jumped 10.2% to close at $21.98. Treace announced grant of additional U.S. patent on instrumented bunion correction.
  • Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) gained 9.4% to settle at $56.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 6.3% to close at $0.8784 after the company announced distribution agreements in key Asia-Pacific markets.

Losers

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) shares fell 57.4% to close at $1.63 on Friday after the company reported interim results for the MET642 Phase 2a trial in patients with NASH and announced a strategic reprioritization of its clinical development programs.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 38.5% to close at $5.62 after dropping over 50% on Thursday.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) dropped 36.2% to settle at $6.91 after the company announced topline results for its Phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-CSI for the treatment of dry eye disease did not meet the primary endpoint.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares dipped 26.6% to close at $55.14. Snap reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) fell 26.4% to close at $27.40 after the company cut its Q3 2021 revenue guidance, noting 'greater than anticipated global supply constraints.'

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) dropped 25% to settle at $9.00 after pricing its IPO at $12 per share.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SGAM) fell 24.8% to close at $9.62 after surging 33% on Thursday.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares dipped 24.6% to close at $6.77 after the company announced Q3 earnings results.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) fell 23.8% to close at $7.78.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dropped 23.4% to settle at $27.40 after the company cut its Q3 2021 revenue guidance, noting 'greater than anticipated global supply constraints.'

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) declined 21.8% to close at $4.01 after the company provided an update on balstilimab development.

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) fell 19.9% to close at $68.01 after the company, and EagleClaw, announced an all-stock business combination.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP) dropped 19.2% to settle at $8.44. Big Cypress Acquisition stockholders recently approved business combination with SAB Biotherapeutics.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) declined 17.6% to close at $7.52 after jumping more than 20% on Thursday.

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) dropped 17.2% to close at $5.05.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) declined 15.8% to close at $4.90. Nutriband received additional $2,062,500 from exercise of warrants.

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) fell 15.8% to settle at $1.76.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares fell 15.2% to settle at $1.62. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced completion of BayMedica acquisition.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) fell 14.4% to close at $2.02. Sio Gene Therapies recently announced it was granted FDA Fast Track Designation for its investigational AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 14.3% to settle at $30.80. Mesabi Trust recently declares a $1.42/unit dividend.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) dropped 14.1% to close at $8.23. Shapeways Holdings S-1 recently showed registration for 35.5 million share and 4 million warrants to buy shares shelf offering.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 13.8% to close at $8.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. Following earnings, B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 13.7% to close at $1.95. ION Geophysical recently issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 13.4% to close at $5.19. The company recently reported the CEO and CFO resigned and transitioned into other roles within the company at Vinco Venture's parent company ZASH Global Media and a Vinco Ventures subsidiary, Cryptyde.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) dropped 11.1% to close at $2.96.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares declined 11.7% to close at $49.46. Intel reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) fell 11.3% to close at $18.65. Ventyx Biosciences gained 31% on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 11.1% to close at $1.44 after declining over 10% on Thursday.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 10.9% to close at $1.56 after dipping over 10% on Thursday.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) fell 10.2% to close at $26.51.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 8% to close at $1.15. The FDA recently granted Sesen Bio’s request for a Type A meeting to discuss issued raised in the FDA's Complete Response Letter related to vicineum.

Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related and Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta Is Rising

Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) shares are trading higher by 6.7% at $32.66. The stock gained last week after the company announced a partnership with Bill.com to power new commercial card programs for financial institution customers. "We're excited for the opportunity to work with Bill.com to support new modern card issuing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Clorox Q1 Earnings

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clorox reported in-line EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $110,000,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Comtech Shares Soar On Acacia Acquisition Proposal At 39% Premium

Private equity and hedge fund veteran Clifford Press led Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) proposed to acquire Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ: CMTL) for $790 million in cash Reuters reports. Activist hedge fund Starboard Value-backed Acacia offered $30 per share in cash for Outerbridge Capital Management LLC, implying a 39% premium...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

Ark’s flagship ETF has beaten the market by a wide margin over the last seven years. Snapchat and Twitter are two of the most popular social platforms in the U.S. Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. What's the secret behind those returns?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

Mondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more than 8%, reaching new all-time highs. Musk, unsurprisingly, is the largest shareholder of Tesla, with more than 220 million shares. His Tesla holding grew in value by about $20 billion on Monday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

FuelCell Stock Rips Higher With Clean Energy Stocks: What's Next?

The stock is moving alongside other popular clean energy stocks such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO), and Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV). FuelCell was up 19.27% at $9.53 Monday at market close. The stock has broken out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern....
STOCKS
Benzinga

November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch

The month of November shows a continued slowdown in SPAC merger deal votes, but the calendar includes several multibillion-dollar deals. SPAC merger votes can act as a catalyst, as the votes complete the last step in the merger process and change the company over to a new name and ticker that can help build recognition.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Cerus (CERS)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Cerus. Cerus’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 2, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Cerus. What sector and industry does Cerus (CERS) operate in?. A. Cerus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cirrus Logic: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cirrus Logic reported in-line EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.63, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $118,561,000 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Apollo Endosurgery Q3 Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apollo Endosurgery reported in-line EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3,525,000 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Rambus: Q3 Earnings Insights

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rambus reported in-line EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $24,367,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences reported in-line EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $37,500,000 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: DZS Q3 Earnings

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DZS reported in-line EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $5,535,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
