55 Biggest Movers From Friday

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares jumped 471.2% to close at $8.74 on Friday. Phunware shares jumped over 45% on Thursday, possibly in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition as traders circulated an article from May 2020 highlight a partnership between Phunware and the former Trump campaign.

Losers

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) shares fell 57.4% to close at $1.63 on Friday after the company reported interim results for the MET642 Phase 2a trial in patients with NASH and announced a strategic reprioritization of its clinical development programs.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 38.5% to close at $5.62 after dropping over 50% on Thursday.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) dropped 36.2% to settle at $6.91 after the company announced topline results for its Phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-CSI for the treatment of dry eye disease did not meet the primary endpoint.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares dipped 26.6% to close at $55.14. Snap reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) fell 26.4% to close at $27.40 after the company cut its Q3 2021 revenue guidance, noting 'greater than anticipated global supply constraints.'

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) dropped 25% to settle at $9.00 after pricing its IPO at $12 per share.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SGAM) fell 24.8% to close at $9.62 after surging 33% on Thursday.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares dipped 24.6% to close at $6.77 after the company announced Q3 earnings results.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) fell 23.8% to close at $7.78.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) declined 21.8% to close at $4.01 after the company provided an update on balstilimab development.

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) fell 19.9% to close at $68.01 after the company, and EagleClaw, announced an all-stock business combination.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP) dropped 19.2% to settle at $8.44. Big Cypress Acquisition stockholders recently approved business combination with SAB Biotherapeutics.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) declined 17.6% to close at $7.52 after jumping more than 20% on Thursday.

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) dropped 17.2% to close at $5.05.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) declined 15.8% to close at $4.90. Nutriband received additional $2,062,500 from exercise of warrants.

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) fell 15.8% to settle at $1.76.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares fell 15.2% to settle at $1.62. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced completion of BayMedica acquisition.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) fell 14.4% to close at $2.02. Sio Gene Therapies recently announced it was granted FDA Fast Track Designation for its investigational AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 14.3% to settle at $30.80. Mesabi Trust recently declares a $1.42/unit dividend.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) dropped 14.1% to close at $8.23. Shapeways Holdings S-1 recently showed registration for 35.5 million share and 4 million warrants to buy shares shelf offering.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 13.8% to close at $8.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. Following earnings, B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 13.7% to close at $1.95. ION Geophysical recently issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 13.4% to close at $5.19. The company recently reported the CEO and CFO resigned and transitioned into other roles within the company at Vinco Venture's parent company ZASH Global Media and a Vinco Ventures subsidiary, Cryptyde.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) dropped 11.1% to close at $2.96.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares declined 11.7% to close at $49.46. Intel reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) fell 11.3% to close at $18.65. Ventyx Biosciences gained 31% on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 11.1% to close at $1.44 after declining over 10% on Thursday.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 10.9% to close at $1.56 after dipping over 10% on Thursday.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) fell 10.2% to close at $26.51.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 8% to close at $1.15. The FDA recently granted Sesen Bio’s request for a Type A meeting to discuss issued raised in the FDA's Complete Response Letter related to vicineum.