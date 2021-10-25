CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

German court jails IS woman who allowed Yazidi girl to die of thirst in Iraq

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rflD_0cbgOC4m00
World News

A German convert to Islam has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges that, as a member of the so-called Islamic State group in Iraq, she allowed a five-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave to die of thirst in the hot sun.

The Higher Regional Court in Munich convicted the 30-year-old, identified only as Jennifer W in line with privacy rules, of – among other things – membership of a terrorist organisation abroad, aiding and abetting attempted murder, attempted war crimes and crimes against humanity, German news agency dpa reported.

Federal prosecutors had accused the woman, from Lohne in Lower Saxony, of standing by in Iraq as her then-husband chained the young Yazidi girl in a courtyard and left her to die of thirst.

The child was “defenceless and helplessly exposed to the situation”, Judge Joachim Baier said, adding that W “had to reckon from the beginning that the child, who was tied up in the heat of the sun, was in danger of dying”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtUap_0cbgOC4m00
Defendant Jennifer W arrives in a courtroom for her trial in Munich, Germany (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

However, she had done nothing to help the girl – although this had been “possible and reasonable” for her, Judge Baier said, according to dpa.

W grew up as a Protestant but converted to Islam in 2013.

German media reported that she made her way to Iraq through Turkey and Syria in 2014 to join IS

In 2015, as a member of the extremist group’s “morality police”, she patrolled parks in Fallujah and Mosul, armed with an assault rifle and a pistol as well as an explosive vest and looking for women who did not conform with its strict codes of behaviour and dress, prosecutors said.

She was taken into custody while trying to renew her identity papers at the German embassy in Ankara in 2016, and was deported back to Germany

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Teen who shot boy hours after playing violent computer game is sentenced

A video game-obsessed teenager who shot a 15-year-old boy in the face with a double-barrelled shotgun has been sentenced to 24 years in custody for his attempted murder. Jacob Talbot-Lummis, 16, had an “obsessive interest in all kinds of firearms and had become entrenched in watching computer games online”, Judge Martyn Levett told Ipswich Crown Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

German ISIS bride sentenced to 10 years in prison over death of Yazidi girl left to die in sun

A German woman who joined ISIS was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old Yazidi girl. The Higher Regional Court in Munich found the woman, identified only as Jennifer W., guilty of crimes against humanity for “enslavement resulting in the death of another” as well as being a member of a foreign terrorist group, the court’s spokesperson Florian Gliwitzky told CNN.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Islamic State#The Higher Regional Court#Dpa#Protestant
The Independent

German woman who joined Isis sentenced to 10 years in jail over death of young girl

A 30-year-old German woman and former member of the extremist Islamic State group in Iraq has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for allowing an enslaved Yazidi girl to die of thirst.The Higher Regional Court in Munich convicted the woman – identified only as Jennifer W in line with German privacy rules – of charges including membership of a terrorist organisation abroad, aiding and abetting attempted murder, attempted war crimes and crimes against humanity.German prosecutors say the woman and her husband “purchased” a Yazidi woman and her 5-year-old child as household slaves in Mosul in 2015. They accused the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

German court sentences IS woman to 10 years in prison

BERLIN (AP) — A German convert to Islam was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday on charges that, as a member of the extremist Islamic State group in Iraq, she allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave to die of thirst in the hot sun.
WORLD
houstonmirror.com

German court finds ISIS bride guilty in death of 5-year-old slave girl

A German woman who became an ISIS bride, identified only as Jennifer W., was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday following the death of a 5-year-old enslaved Yazidi girl. In 2015, Jennifer W's ISIS husband purchased a Yazidi woman and her five-year-old daughter as slaves. MUNICH, Germany: A...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
CBS Chicago

Heather Mack To Be Released From Prison And Deported Back to U.S. After Serving Nearly 10 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) – The date for Heather Mack being released from an Indonesian prison has been set. She’s the Chicago woman convicted of helping her boyfriend in the murder of her mother in Bali in 2014. Mack was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Prosecutors had argued Mack and Schaefer plotted to kill Sheila Von Wiese-Mack because she did not approve of their relationship. A prison official says she will be freed and deported back to the U.S. on Oct. 29. Her sentence was reduced by 34 months. Her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years, also receiving leniency from the judges – who said he showed remorse for his actions. Before her conviction, she gave birth to a daughter who is being cared for by an Indonesian family.
CHICAGO, IL
6abc

Survivors share horrific details after being kidnapped by Haitian gang

Survivors of a previous kidnapping by the notorious Haitian gang 400 Mawozo have revealed details about what life was like as a hostage, with the group currently demanding a $17 million ransom to set free 16 Americans and one Canadian they have captive. The group of missionaries affiliated with Christian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

Under Taliban, Kabul's drug addicts forced into withdrawal

With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal. There is little methadone available to help wean the opium and heroin addicts, and nothing to remove the withdrawal pains for those being weaned off of meth, doctors say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
The Independent

Two neo-Nazis jailed for nine years over US terror plots, as one invokes Michael Bublé in plea for mercy

Two members of a neo-Nazi group have been sentenced to nine years in prison for plotting a violent attack with the aim of bringing down the US government.The case highlights a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists, deemed as the greatest terrorist threat to the US.FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, US Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr, and a third member of a group called The Base in January 2020.The arrests came four days before a pro-gun rally in Virginia after conversations between Mathews and Lemley were captured on surveillance equipment installed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy