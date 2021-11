Looking back to last Friday in Middletown, big block modified time trials were held to lock in the six fastest drivers into Sunday’s running of the 60th Eastern States 200. It was not really a big surprise. However, the top six did include some legendary drivers who have not grabbed many headlines as of late. Setting the fast time was 2021 Orange County Fair Speedway and Albany-Saratoga Speedway track champion Anthony Perrego. Many-time Lebanon Valley and Albany-Saratoga champion Ken Tremont Jr. was next, followed by Stewart Friesen, Jimmy Horton, Tim McCreadie and Billy Decker.

