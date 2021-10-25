Yarmouth Town Meeting to Address Wastewater Issues

CityLink has completed a detailed study of its entire bus system. The study, called CityLink on the Move, looked at existing service and ridership, areas served, and service gaps and opportunities for improvement. Input was sought from riders and community members. The outcome of the study was a five-year plan to improve and expand bus service, and CityLink is preparing to implement the first phase of the plan in 2022. In East Peoria, proposed changes are to eliminate the EastSide Centre route due to low ridership and shorten the loop at the ICC East Peoria campus.

EAST PEORIA, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO