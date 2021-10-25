CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Falmouth Health Agent Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH – Public Health Agent Scott McGann recently gave his weekly COVID-19 update...

Westword

Five New COVID Health Orders Coloradans Must Follow

During an October 28 press conference about the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis warned that new public health-related actions would likely be coming soon if the recent spike in case counts and hospitalizations connected to the disease didn't begin to drop, and drop quickly. Any reduction...
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY COVID-19 TASK FORCE GIVES UPDATE ON THE VIRUS

As of Monday, November 1, there are a total of 7,410 positive COVID-19 cases reported, as compared to 7,343 cases on October 25 and 7,295 cases on October 18. According to unofficial minutes from the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force meeting, this is an increase of 67 cases in the past week and 115 cases in the past two weeks.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
14850.com

November 1 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 6,947 total positive cases in Tompkins County, three more than on Sunday, with a total of 1,536,433 tests conducted. They also say 6,811 patients are listed as released from isolation after having tested positive, 13 new recoveries, leaving 99 active cases.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo released its recently-begun weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates Friday morning. Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center – the City of Amarillo reported 187 deaths from COVID-19 since Aug. 1. […]
AMARILLO, TX
drydenwire.com

Weekly COVID-19 Update For Area Counties

Here is this week's COVID-19 update for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. DrydenWire.com publishes this information weekly on Friday afternoons. Note: We highly recommend visiting the DHS website or your local county's website and/or Facebook page for the most current data and for more information respective to your county.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hometownsource.com

McIntyre gives COVID-19 update to Osseo School Board

Osseo School District Superintendent Cory McIntyre gave an update on the district’s COVID-19 status at the Oct. 19 school board meeting. Regarding face coverings in schools, he cited the seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in Hennepin County, as of Oct. 19, which was 227 and categorized as “high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, if areas are in “substantial” or “high” transmission rates, face coverings are recommended indoors, regardless of vaccination status, which the district is following for the current masking protocol.
OSSEO, MN
williamsonhomepage.com

Health Department to begin giving COVID-19 boosters starting Oct. 25

The Williamson County Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to seniors and immunocompromised adults. According to a WCHD news release, the booster shots will become available starting today, and will be eligible to adults 65 years old and older as well as to anyone 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions, live in long-term care facilities or who work or live "in high-risk settings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMZU

Lafayette County Health Department updates COVID-19 data

LEXINGTON — The Lafayette County Health Department has five new cases of the coronavirus to report Monday. There are currently 44 active cases and five hospitalizations. To date the county has experienced a total of 3,621 cases and 74 previously reported deaths. The health department says that 41% of Lafayette County residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Missouri health officials update guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri health officials have updated the state’s guidance on COVID-19 booster shots for residents who have previously received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Following federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says...
MISSOURI STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Heritage Health-Bloomington report 28 COVID-19 cases in the last week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) –Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Bloomington reported a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last week. According to data on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website, 28 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Of the 28 infected, 22...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

