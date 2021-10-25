Falmouth Health Agent Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update

Osseo School District Superintendent Cory McIntyre gave an update on the district’s COVID-19 status at the Oct. 19 school board meeting. Regarding face coverings in schools, he cited the seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in Hennepin County, as of Oct. 19, which was 227 and categorized as “high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, if areas are in “substantial” or “high” transmission rates, face coverings are recommended indoors, regardless of vaccination status, which the district is following for the current masking protocol.
