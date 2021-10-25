UK Charts: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Takes Switch Lead As Metroid Dread Drops To Seventh

The newest Nintendo Metroid game to be released on Nintendo Switch,. , has quickly become more than just something to tide fans over while we wait for the Metroid Prime 4 trailer and release date. Not only has Metroid Dread already outsold every other Metroid game in Japan, but worldwide sales data shows that Nintendo fans all over the globe are clawing at the chance for more Samus. The 2D, side-scrolling environment doesn't seem to have dissuaded fans from picking up the latest game, and it's looking like for many, this may be their first Metroid experience ever. This game couldn't have come at a better time either, as its spooky and unsettling setting make this the perfect game for the spooky energy of October.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO