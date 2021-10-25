CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Friends' stars pay tribute to Gunther actor James Michael Tyler following his death: 'Thank you for the laughter'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfDMd_0cbgLlsi00
Actor James Michael Tyler attends the Central Perk Pop-Up Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of "Friends" on September 16, 2014 in New York City.

Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

  • James Michael Tyler, known for playing Gunther on "Friends," died from prostate cancer on Sunday.
  • Multiple "Friends" stars have paid tribute to the actor on social media.
  • Jennifer Aniston said: "Friends would not have been the same without you[him]."

The "Friends" cast is paying tribute to James Michael Tyler after he died on Sunday at the age of 59.

The Associated Press reported that Tyler had passed away from prostate cancer, which he was first diagnosed with in 2018. Tyler was best known for his role in "Friends" as Gunther, the grumpy manager of Central Perk who had a particular crush on Rachel Green.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, posted a slideshow on Instagram showing a picture of Tyler as Gunther and a video of her last scene with the actor alongside her tribute. In the scene, Gunther is trying to get Rachel to stay in New York by telling her that he loves her. Tyler had previously told Insider that this scene took a long time to film because the pair kept crying during it.

Aniston captioned the post: "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Whilst David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry have not paid tribute yet, the rest of the main cast have also shared posts about Tyler.

"James Michael Tyler, we will miss you," Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, wrote on Instagram . "Thank you for being there for us all. #jamesmichealtyler."

Courtney Cox, who played Monica, wrote : "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James."

"We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend," Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, captioned a post of a scene from "Friends" with him and Tyler.

The "Friends" official account also shared a tribute on Instagram and Twitter.

"Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family," the statement on the Instagram account read . "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

In the comments section, Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on "Friends," wrote: "So Grateful to have known this kind and gentle man. James Michael Tyler will be dearly missed. My thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time."

In addition, the 60-year-old actress wrote a longer tribute on her own Instagram page accompanied by a photo of her and Tyler.

"I am thankful to have had the chance to know this kind and gentle man," Wheeler wrote. "In recent years James and I enjoyed working alongside one another doing PR for various Friends events and I'm very grateful for the time we spent together. I am so sad to hear of his passing and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.#jamesmichaeltyler."

Jeffrey Klarik, the husband of "Friends" co-creator David Crane, tweeted : "He was a lovely, lovely man. Today is a very sad day. @FriendsTV."

Tyler had appeared on "Episodes" created by both Klarik and Crane. Crane retweeted this tribute.

Read the original article on Insider

