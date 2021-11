MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:. Jury selection for the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday in Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with homicide and attempted homicide after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz. It all happened during protests in Kenosha that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in August of 2020. Kenosha County Judge Bruce E. Schroeder has already made controversial headlines for disallowing items during the trial, saying attorneys cannot call the people that Rittenhouse shot "victims." Also, Rittenhouse's affiliation with the white nationalist group, "the Proud Boys," cannot be mentioned during the trial.

