United Nations

Sudan coup: A really simple guide

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coup taking place in Sudan, where the prime minister and his cabinet have been arrested and the government dissolved, is the latest crisis in a turbulent period for the country. On top of the political tensions, Sudan's economy has been in a deep crisis, with high inflation and...

www.bbc.co.uk

AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS
BBC

Sudan anti-coup protests in Khartoum

Demonstrations have taken place in Sudan against the arrest of politicians by military leaders last week. Protesters took to the streets in the capital Khartoum, with other rallies reported in Kassala in the east of the country.
PROTESTS
Vox

The coup in Sudan, explained

Sudan’s move toward democracy is in peril, after the military seized control of the country’s transitional government in a coup. The country’s democratic project began just two years ago, after Sudan’s longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted amid mass protests in 2019. Civil society and protest leaders and the military ultimately reached a power-sharing arrangement that put both in charge of the country with the commitment of transitioning to full civilian rule, which would lead to a new constitution and elections in 2023.
POLITICS
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
AFP

Opposition to Sudan military coup grows

The decision by Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to dissolve the country's government this week sparked angry street protests but he is also facing mounting opposition on multiple other fronts. Burhan hit back by sacking six of the country's ambassadors -- including to the US, EU, China, France and Switzerland.
WORLD
hawaiitelegraph.com

Sudan Coup Leader Fires Six Dissident Diplomats

The leader of Sudan's military junta has fired at least six ambassadors from their posts after they spoke out against this week's overthrow of the joint civilian-military transitional government. State-run Sudan TV announced Thursday that General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dismissed the envoys to the United States, European Union, China, Qatar...
POLITICS
Columbian

Sudan arrests coup critics as pressure mounts

CAIRO — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures overnight, their relatives and other activists said Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military following its coup. The arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere, and many businesses...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudan coup throws rock into choppy Nile waters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - From the times of the pharaohs, the Nile has been a source of life and wealth to millions. With populations soaring along its 6,700-kilometre length, it is increasingly a source of tension. A coup in Sudan raises the odds that disagreements, particularly over Ethiopia’s building of a massive hydroelectric dam, become confrontation.
AFRICA
BBC

Sudan coup: Why the army is gambling with the future

Sudan's coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has taken a leap into the dark. He has endangered Sudan's international standing as a nascent democracy, imperilled essential debt relief and international aid, and jeopardised peace with rebels in Darfur and the Nuba Mountains. He was head of Sudan's Sovereign Council and...
MILITARY
Reuters

International reaction to Sudan's military coup

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are international reactions to the military coup in Sudan, where soldiers on Monday arrested members of a transitional government meant to guide the country to democracy. UNITED STATES. The U.S. government is "deeply alarmed" by reports of a military takeover, which is contrary to the...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Telecommunications interrupted in Sudan after coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Telecommunications were interrupted in Sudan, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday, a day after the country’s military seized power in a coup and a health ministry official said seven people were killed in clashes between soldiers and street protesters. There was no official confirmation of the communications...
AFRICA
UN News Centre

UN chief condemns ‘ongoing military coup’ in Sudan

Long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the military following months of popular protest in April 2019, and a transitional government was set up comprising both military and civilian leadership, after a power-sharing agreement, that was due to lead to full democratic elections in 2023. Now, according to news agencies,...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Sudan General Ousts Government In Coup

Sudan's top general declared a state of emergency and dissolved the authorities leading the country's democratic transition Monday, after soldiers detained civilian leaders in what the UN condemned as a "coup". General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's announcement in a televised address came after armed forces detained government leaders in charge of...
WORLD

