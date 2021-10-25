Weather Alert: Flood Watch, High Wind Watch Issued Ahead of Tue/Wed Nor’Easter

Good morning. After a beautiful weekend, we’re tracking an unsettled stretch of weather this week, including a nor’easter for Tuesday and Wednesday. Ahead of the storm, a Flood Watch has been issued for RI, CT and most of southeastern Massachusetts starting late tonight and lasting through Wednesday evening. During this time, rainfall amounts of 2-5″ is likely, with the potential for isolated higher totals.

A High Wind Watch has also been issued as we are anticipating wind gusts of 45-55mph. The strongest of the winds will be Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

The storm will develop off the southeast U.S. coast today and sit to our southeast Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds. We’ll talk more about the nor’easter below.

Meanwhile, we’re waking up to widespread showers for the morning commute.

The steadier rain early will taper to occasional lighter showers through the day.

Highs will range from the 50s inland to the 60s near the south coast.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

As the nor’easter lifts north tonight, steadier rain will begin to fill in. Temperatures hold in the 50s.

It’s going to be a very stormy day on Tuesday. With widespread rain, falling moderate to heavy throughout the day, along with increasing wind gusts.

Winds are expected to be strongest across southeast Massachusetts. Some gusts along eastern Massachusetts and the Cape could be to 65mph. Across Rhode Island, we’re expecting gusts of 40-50mph, but stronger across Newport County and Block Island. Power outages are possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Rainfall amounts could be between 2 and 5″ with some higher amounts to 6″ possible.

Rain will gradually taper off through Wednesday afternoon and evening and the storm pulls away from our area.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.