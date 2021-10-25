Gas prices in Springfield average $3.29 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.29 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.03 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.35 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.47 a gallon and Hartford is $3.44 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g Monday. The national average is up 17.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21/g higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices continued to soar in a majority of the nation over the last week as oil’s meteoric rise pulls gasoline and other refined product prices higher. But, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The sharp rise we’ve seen over the last three weeks should begin slowing down soon, barring another jump in the price of oil. This is because gasoline prices have now largely caught up to the jump in oil that started nearly a month ago. This isn’t an all clear for the future, however, as oil prices could rise again at any time. But for now, oil has held around $83 per barrel, and without a further climb, gas price increases should slow down soon in the bulk of the nation.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 26.0 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

October 25, 2020: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

October 25, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

October 25, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

October 25, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 25, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 25, 2015: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

October 25, 2014: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

October 25, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 25, 2012: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

October 25, 2011: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

