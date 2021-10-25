CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review – Demonic (2021)

By Robert Kojder
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten and Directed by Neill Blomkamp. Starring Carly Pope, Nathalie Boltt, Chris William Martin, Michael J Rogers, Kandyse McClure, Terry Chen, Jason Tremblay, and Quinton Boisclair. SYNOPSIS:. A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly...

www.flickeringmyth.com

MovieWeb

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Teaser Trailer Resurrects a Horror Legend

Screen Media Films has dropped the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The fourth installment of the Jeepers Creepers horror movie series, the latest sequel is written by Sean Michael Argo and directed by Timo Vuorensola. The first look teaser trailer is very brief, but it packs a lot of action into just 15 seconds. You can watch the footage below.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

October Horrors 2021 – Demons 2 (1986)

Directed by Lamberto Bava. Starring David Edwin Knight, Nancy Brilli, Coralina Cataldi Tassoni, Asia Argento and Bobby Rhodes. An apartment complex descents into blood-soaked chaos as a demonic invasion terrorises and transforms the residents. A few weeks ago, we took a look at Demons, a hugely cheesy slice of Italian...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

HorrorTales.666 (Review)

Director(s) – Phil Herman (Tales for the Midnight Hour, Burglar from Hell) and Michael Hoffman Jr. (Scary Tales, Sigma Die) Starring – Joel D. Wynkoop (Ouija Mummy, Make Them Die Sleazy!), Julie Strain (Repossessed, Psycho Cop Returns), and Phil Herman. Release Date – 2003. Rating – 1/5. When I started...
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

The Subject (2021) Review

It is a film that was written in 2010 but reads as though it was written months ago with how prescient the subject matter is. It has been cleaning up at the Indie film festivals with awards for the film, the directing, and the lead actor. It is uncomfortable. It is a thriller. It is “The Subject.”
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

DUNE (2021) – Review

So, even though it’s the season of the big somber serious “award-bait” films, who’s ready for a journey back to “a galaxy far, far away”? Whoa, shut down the “hyper-drive”, I’m not talking about that one, y’know the one we all first visited back in 1977. Although we’ve been, cinematically, in this particular “star system” before. First at the movies in 1984, then on basic cable TV in 2000. It’s based on a book series with a huge fan base, although neither version pleased them (as for the 84 “take”, if you catch it on TV, the director credit is for “Alan Smithee” as the acclaimed filmmaker doesn’t want his real name on it), nor did it attract a throng of new admirers. Perhaps film tech needed to catch up to the tale’s unique requirements. Or maybe it just needs the correct director and cast. Now we can see if all three are needed for the proper screen treatment of Frank Herbert’s DUNE.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Video Movie Review: SATOSHI KON THE ILLUSIONIST (2021): Very Compelling from the Moment It Begins

Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist (2021) Video Movie Review, a movie directed by Pascal-Alex Vincent, written by Pascal-Alex Vincent, and starring Darren Aronofsky, Marc Caro, Jeremy Clapin, Megumi Hayashibara, Mamoru Hosoda, Junko Iwao, Masao Maruyama, Masayuki Murai, Mamoru Oshii, Rodney Rothman, and Aya Suzuki. Crew. Théo Chapira created the music for...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Luz (Review)

Rating – 2.5/5. I receive press releases for so many films. Some look fun and are right up my alley while others look unique. Sadly, I do get press releases for movies that just utterly ridiculous. Sometime ago I received a series of press releases for the German horror film Luz. The series of posters to accompany the film really peaked my interest and I was all about it. Sadly, I forgot about it until recently when a partner of Vinegar Syndrome, Altered Innocence, announced the release of the film on blu. I try to snag their releases when possible and I didn’t want to skip on this one. I was very excited to check this one out.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Review#Therapol#Demonic
movieboozer.com

Freud (1962) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time Jerry Goldsmith’s score heightens the drama within this film. Do Not Be Sober: because this film really does delve deep into the nature of the mind. But Still Cheer: for one of the greatest biographical films about a person who practically changed the planet Earth itself!
MOVIES
No Film School

Hollywood Is in a Battle for Adult Movies (No, Not Those Adult Movies)

Is there room for movies for adults within theatrical distribution?. Fresh off the news that the brilliant Ridley Scott film, The Last Duel, only made $4.8 million over the pandemic weekend, Hollywood is back to asking the biggest question over the last decade: "What are we going to do with movies for adults?"
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Chicago Critics Film Festival Capsule Review – The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog, 2021. Written and Directed by Jane Campion. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, Adam Beach, and Sean Keenan. SYNOPSIS:. Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

ANTLERS (2021) – Review

Before you begin to fill the candy bowls and light up the jack o’lantern, how about taking a terror trek to the “haunted” multiplex for a very modern take on the traditional “creature feature”? Yes, there’s a growling drooling mythical monster at the center of the story, though the town and its past are pretty scary without this “beastie”. Perhaps this is a result of the unique behind-the-scenes pairing of a producer known for his fantasy fright flicks and a director who’d helmed several films that deal with all-too-human horrors. Together this “mad move-scientist” duo have stitched together a shambling nightmare thing that threatens to impale several villagers on its razor-sharp ANTLERS.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Legendary announces Dune official movie graphic novel adaptation

Coming hot on the heels of the news that Dune: Part Two has been given the official go ahead from Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Comics has announced the upcoming release of Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, an adaptation of Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed Frank Herbert adaptation from writer Lilah Sturges (Lumberjanes) and artist Drew Johnson (Godzilla: Aftershock).
MOVIES
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Demons’ and ‘Demons 2’ in gore-filled glory on Blu-ray

The Italian horror films of the 1980s are not everyone’s cup of blood-filled tea. For starters, the gore can be a little difficult to handle, and the dubbing and acting are sometimes worthy of one or two eye rolls. That said, there are many gems within this subgenre of snarling cinematic delights.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Production Designer Holly Trotta on Witch Hunt

When it comes to unique and conversation-starting films, Momentum Pictures knows how to pick them. Last year, the subsidiary of Entertainment One acquired Aubrey Plaza’s Black Bear after a successful Sundance premiere. The film went on to be nominated for over 14 awards including a Hollywood Critics Association award for Best Independent Film. This year it was Elle Callahan’s Witch Hunt, after the film was praised by SXSW critics for its take on immigration and timely themes of subjugation. In case you aren’t familiar with the film, it takes place in a modern America where witches are real and witchcraft is illegal, a sheltered teenager must face her own demons and prejudices as she helps two young witches avoid law enforcement and cross the southern border to asylum in Mexico.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Alternative Halloween: A Terrifying 80’s Kids Movie Double Bill

Tom Jolliffe looks back at two terrifying kids films from the 80’s…. Before terms such as snowflake and millennial were brought into common use, and before the world descended into a constant keyboard manned war over matters of offence, the world was a simpler time. PC and Health and Safety gone mad wasn’t a thing. Kids could play conkers. You could put Christmas decor up around towns and schools without fear of offending people. You could even not be privy to fake news about people being offended by Christmas decorations.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Best Modern Horror Film Scores of the Past Two Decades

Hasitha Fernando on the best modern horror film scores of the past two decades…. Halloween is nearly upon us and what better time than the eve of All Hallows Eve to sit back and listen to some great horror-tinged music. With that in mind here are 8 Modern Horror Film scores from the last two decades, that is sure to make your hair stand on end.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Action thriller Renegades gets a first look poster

Shogun Films and Bleiberg Entertainment have unveiled a first look sales poster for the upcoming revenge thriller Renegades, which is directed by action veteran Daniel Zirilli (Hollow Point, The Asian Connection) and scripted by Flickering Myth’s own Tom Jolliffe. Featuring in the cast of Renegades are Lee Majors (The Fall...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive trailer for The Gardener starring Gary Daniels and Robert Bronzi

Thanks to Lionsgate, we’ve got our hands on an exclusive trailer for The Gardener, the new action thriller starring Gary Daniels (The Expendables) and Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss), which follows an immigrant ex-soldier who is forced to rely on his old skillset in order to protect the family he works for from home invaders. Check it out below, along with the poster artwork and official synopsis…
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Daisy Ridley set for sci-fi thriller Mind Fall

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has signed on to play a memory trafficker in the futuristic sci-fi thriller Mind Fall from director Mathieu Kassovitz (La Haine) and screenwriter Graham Moore (The Imitation Game). Mind Fall will take place in a near-future London where the most sought-after drug on the black...
MOVIES

