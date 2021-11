This is an open letter to the anonymous New York State Trooper that protected my family recently. Ever get a flat tire? No big deal right? Change the tire and drive on. It's not that easy when you are sitting on the Exit 2 ramp of I-90 in Albany. Cars come flying off the interstate and around the corner exceeding the speed limit at more than 70 mph! My girlfriend Lainie was bracing herself praying she wouldn't get plowed into by another vehicle. Our dog Mondo was barking his head off and it became chaos. What do you do? You call the police.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO