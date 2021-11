SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thanks to its supposed uses as everything from a stress reducer to a skincare treatment to a pain reliever, cannabidiol, or CBD, has exploded in popularity in recent years. According to some estimates, by 2024, the CBD industry may be valued at $20 billion. While customers praise its usefulness in pain reduction, there has been little experimental study on the drug’s real efficacy in humans. A recent study out of Syracuse University offers insight into CBD’s capacity to relieve pain, as well as the influence that the “placebo effect” could have on results.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO