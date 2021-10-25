CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropically Humid with Downpours for SFL

By Sandra Shaw
WPBF News 25
 8 days ago

South Florida will be extremely moist and...

www.wpbf.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Turning Wetter and Much Cooler

A cold front will move south across North Texas on Tuesday bringing a change to cooler and wetter weather. Rain chances will increase through the day Tuesday, peaking Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday will be falling into the 50s through the day as the front moves south. Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Cold Front Coming For North Texas With ‘Sharp Temperature Gradient’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in the NW parts of North Texas while temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the SE. The temperature gradient is defined as the change in temperature over the change in distance. So, at 4 p.m. the temperature in Palestine is forecast to be 76° and the forecasted temperature in Bowie is forecast to be 53°. That is a difference of 23°. On a straight line, there is approximately 179.04 miles from Palestine to Bowie. While not dramatic, the temperature gradient is 0.12° per mile. What that means is that parts of North Texas call for sweatshirts and pants while other parts call for shorts and t-shirts. However, all of North Texas will be cool to cold on Wednesday with them temperatures for all of us in the 40s to 50s.
TEXAS STATE
Florida State
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Wanda Now Tropical Storm, New System Watched

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new “yellow x” in the Southwestern Caribbean Sea. While unlikely to have any impact, at all, on South Florida weather, it is the second system to appear in November — the last month of the annual […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Wanda Now Tropical Storm, New System Watched appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Wanda grows stronger

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Wanda had grown a bit stronger Tuesday morning. As of 9 a.m., the storm was 800 miles west of the Azores. Wanda had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving east-northeast at 8 mph. Little strengthening is expected in the next couple of days.
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Wanda becomes purely tropical

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH “The Ins &...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WPBF News 25

Pleasant start to November

Pleasant start to November with morning lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs will reach the low 80s with the best chance of rain for Palm Beach County. A few isolated showers will pass through late evening into the overnight hours. The next approaching cold front is Thursday into Friday and rain chances increases.
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

Slightly warmer and higher in humidity today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our atmosphere is starting to modify under a persistent wind with a northeasterly bent. The east aspect of the wind will slowly increase the amount of moisture in the air and a bit of energy aloft will produce high thin clouds. We may see a few...
SARASOTA, FL

