Michigan State

Here's Ohio, Michigan's favorite Halloween candy

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 8 days ago
TOLEDO, Ohio — What is your favorite Halloween candy?. Reese's, Skittles and M&M's round out the top three most popular Halloween candies, a dominate run they've had for years. But surprisingly, none of those are Ohio or Michigan's favorite!....

