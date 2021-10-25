Here's Ohio, Michigan's favorite Halloween candy

TOLEDO, Ohio — A conversation with TPS Superintendent Romules Durant. Jerry talked with TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant about the challenges and successes of educating during a pandemic. At Toledo Public Schools, Durant responds to having the state's highest number of COVID-19 cases among students. TPS is Ohio's fourth-largest district. Durant says transmission in the classrooms is low, student-to-student, but cases are popping up at gatherings outside of school. TPS has a mask mandate for most, but not all students with medical exemptions. Durant estimates that 99% of the students district wear masks.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO