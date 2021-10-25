CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX fires up first upgraded Starship engine

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO Elon Musk has implicitly revealed that SpaceX recently conducted the first test of Starship’s new Raptor 2 engine. Aside from kicking off integrated static fire testing of a refined, operationalized version of Raptor, the first prototype may have briefly become the most powerful engine of its kind ever tested before...

www.teslarati.com

