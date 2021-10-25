CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2021

By Lisa Levin
 8 days ago
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $29.58 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares dropped 5.1% to close at $324.61 on Friday.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker has rolled back the latest version of full self-driving (FSD) beta software a day after it was released. Tesla shares gained 1.8% to close at $909.68 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to have earned $3.64 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lennox shares rose 0.5% to settle at $312.18 on Friday.

  • J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) authorized an increase in buyback by 5 million shares. The company’s board also approved a dividend of $0.99 per share. Smucker shares gained 0.3% to $123.36 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $4.99 billion before the opening bell. Kimberly Clark shares rose 0.1% to $133.12 in after-hours trading.

