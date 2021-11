Crusader Kings III, the popular strategy game from Paradox is expanding with the upcoming Royal Court DLC but it's just not ready yet. Announced on Tuesday, October 26, Paradox said plain and simply that "we are not, at the moment, entirely satisfied with Royal Court's progress, especially regarding its stability" and so it's going to release at some point during 2022 but they're not giving us a date as to when just yet. With this being the first CKIII expansion, Paradox said it will include "a set of features entirely new to the CK series, including cultural evolution and language" and so they are continously experimenting with it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO