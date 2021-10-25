CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Race to stamp out new Covid outbreak before Beijing Winter Olympics

By Our Foreign Staff
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has placed tens of thousands of people in lockdown as authorities move to stamp out a resurgence of Covid-19 with the Beijing Winter Olympics just over 100 days away. A stay-at-home order began on Monday for 35,000 people, including tourists, in Inner Mongolia region after the latest outbreak was traced...

