Myanmar junta accuses U.N. envoys of bias and interference

 8 days ago

(Reuters) – Reports on Myanmar by two United Nations envoys used unreliable sources, made sweeping allegations and infringed on the country’s sovereignty, the ruling junta said in its latest swipe at the international community’s response to its crisis. Protests and unrest have paralysed Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup,...

