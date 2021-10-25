CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland's PM warns EU against starting 'World War Three'

By Joe Barnes,
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoland has vowed to "defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal" as it warned the EU against starting "World War Three" by imposing financial sanctions over Warsaw’s challenge to the supremacy of European law. In an attempt to give ground in the rule-of-law dispute, Mateusz...

Washington Examiner

Is Germany allied to NATO or to Russia?

Serious question: Is Germany more an ally of Vladimir Putin or of NATO?. We know where Germany's loyalties rest when it comes to China: Germany is Beijing's greatest ally in Europe . Still, the NATO versus Russia question would appear to have an easy answer: NATO. After all, Germany is one of NATO's 30 member states.
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
Mateusz Morawiecki
raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
lawfareblog.com

Belarus’s Lawfare Against Latvia, Lithuania and Poland

In recent months, Belarus has been sending foreign migrants to its western borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. While this might appear to be a strategy to combat a rise in immigration, it’s actually Belarus’s latest effort in waging hybrid warfare against its neighbors. Hybrid warfare is an increasingly popular tool used by both state and non-state actors to achieve military and political objectives. NATO defines hybrid threats as the combination of military and nonmilitary means—specifically disinformation, cyberattacks and the deployment of irregular forces—to achieve an objective. As part of hybrid warfare, state and non-state actors are increasingly using “lawfare” as effective nonmilitary means.
#European Union#Eu Leaders#Third World War#Eu#The European Commission#The Financial Times
The Independent

Britain tells France: you have 48 hours before we sue you over Brexit fishing threats

The Foreign Secretary has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.The Anglo-French relationship was heading for Brexit meltdown on the first day of the UN COP26 climate summit – which the UK is hosting and supposed to be focusing on.But Liz Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast "completely unreasonable threats" to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the Brexit deal."They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU...
The Associated Press

France offers reprieve in post-Brexit fishing fight with UK

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — France’s president offered Britain extra time for negotiations on Monday to try to reach a compromise on a troubling post-Brexit fishing spat, hours ahead of a threatened French blockade of British ships and trucks. France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports...
The Guardian

The EU is locked in a momentous fight with Poland. And the UK is backing the wrong side

It should be a moment when the values of the European Enlightenment, embodied triumphantly in the astonishing capacity to deliver anti-Covid vaccines within 12 months, should be riding high. “To dare to know”, the great maxim of Emmanuel Kant that delivers such brilliant science, is of a piece with principles of tolerating difference and good government founded on the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judiciary. These underpin the rule of law and are foundational preconditions for EU membership embodied in its treaties. The British government, for its part, requires applicants for citizenship to know that the rule of law, and what stands behind it, is a supreme British value. Yet everywhere these Enlightenment principles are being challenged.
AFP

UK threatens to trigger EU dispute tool over French fishing row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complained to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that French threats over fishing were "completely unjustified" as a British minister said London was "actively considering" invoking a Brexit dispute tool for the first time. For her part, Von Der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission was "intensively engaging for finding solutions" on both the fishing spat and another linked row with Brussels over their divorce pact's implementation in Northern Ireland. The simmering feud over fish has already seen a British trawler detained in a French port and Paris' ambassador in London summoned to the Foreign Office for the type of dressing down usually reserved for hostile states not allies. During talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson "raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in recent days over the issue of fishing licences," his office said.
Poland
Europe
Washington Post

Russian troop movements near Ukraine border prompt concern in U.S., Europe

A renewed buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border has raised concern among some officials in the United States and Europe who are tracking what they consider irregular movements of equipment and personnel on Russia’s western flank. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t...
US News and World Report

Poland Summons Ambassador After Belgian PM's Rule of Law Comments

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland summoned Belgium's ambassador on Friday to express "disapproval and indignation" after Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo accused Warsaw of "playing with fire" in a worsening dispute with Brussels over the rule of law. Ambassador Luc Jacobs was called in to see Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski...
Axios

Poland showdown is EU's Jan. 6 moment, top official says

Poland and Hungary have forced a moment of reflection on the European Union — similar to the one in the U.S. after the Jan. 6 insurrection, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told Axios. What he's saying: "During many years, we have had in our minds that it was granted that...
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK rejects France’s claim fishing row over as Paris set to impose sanctions in 48 hours

The UK has rejected French claims of a deal to try to end their fishing dispute, leaving Paris on course to launch restrictive measures against British fishing boats operating in the Channel in just 48 hours.While France claimed Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had agreed to work on “practical measures” to resolve the dispute, No 10 insisted that was wrong and it is up to France to back down.“We stand ready to respond should they proceed to breaking the Brexit agreement,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome, adding the UK’s position had not changed...
mymixfm.com

EU Commission says will act over Poland’s challenge to bloc law

(Reuters) – The European Commission is assessing options to respond to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of European Union law, but there is no question that the bloc’s executive will take action, its chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. “The European Commission is, at the...
kdal610.com

Polish PM vows loyalty to EU, warns of ‘dangerous’ centralisation

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is a loyal member of the European Union but opposes excessive centralisation of power, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday in a letter to other European leaders amid a deepening row over the rule of law. Brussels has long said reforms introduced by Poland’s right-wing...
US News and World Report

EU Lays Out Options to Punish Poland's Challenge to Bloc Law

(Reuters) -The European Commission laid out its options - ranging from legal action to withholding funds - for a response to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of EU law, stressing that action must be taken to protect the bloc's common values. "The European Commission is, at the...
