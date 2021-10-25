CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French company Crypto Blockchain Industries to list on Paris stock market

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French company Crypto Blockchain Industries said it would list on the Paris Euronext Growth...

wkzo.com

MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
Benzinga

Notable Robinhood Markets Insider Trades $4.2M In Company Stock

Baiju Bhatt, Chief Creative Officer at Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Baiju Bhatt exercised options to purchase 239,135 Robinhood Markets shares for $0 on October 28. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $34.86 to raise a total of $4,205,580 from the stock sale.
etftrends.com

Will the U.S. Become the Global Hub for Crypto and Blockchain?

The introduction of a bitcoin futures ETF in the U.S. was a telltale sign that the world’s top economy could be the global hub for cryptocurrencies and blockchain if it wanted to be. While other countries were already early adopters in the digital currency space, the U.S. could prove that...
Business Insider

Mawson Infra Shares Gain On Listing Crypto Product On Australia Stock Exchange

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) listed its first product by its Cosmos Asset Management business on the Chi-X stock exchange in Australia, under 'DIGA.CXA.'. The Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF (DIGA.CXA) offers investment returns, before fees and other costs, which tracks the performance of the Global Digital Miners Index. Standard & Poor's manages the underlying index.
SmartAsset

How to Invest in the Stock Market in India

India has the seventh-largest economy in the world, but it was not until the 1990s that it became possible for foreigners to invest in India. Since then, India became a rapidly growing emerging market. The “I” in BRICS stands for … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in the Stock Market in India appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares moved upwards by 6.87% to $28.0 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Univar Solns's trading volume reached 163.4K shares. This is 20.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
wkzo.com

Philippines’ Mynt secures $300 million from Warburg Pincus, other investors

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippines’ Mynt said on Tuesday it raised $300 million in capital from U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Insight Partners, valuing the financial technology firm at $2 billion. Mynt is the company behind Philippine mobile wallet GCash with 48 million users and projected 3 trillion pesos...
wkzo.com

DuPont nears $5 billion deal to buy engineering materials maker Rogers – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Industrial materials maker DuPont is in advanced talks to buy engineering materials maker Rogers Corp for about $5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. DuPont’s offer of $275 a share as per the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-02/dupont-is-said-to-offer-about-275-a-share-for-rogers-corp?srnd=technology-vp&sref=vEQJzSks would be at a premium of 32%...
Entrepreneur

Plug Power Stock is Resurging

Hydrogen fuel cell technology provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is getting a second wind as it rises after losing more than (-60%) from its 2021 highs of $75.49.
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?

Futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.5%, 1.4% and 3.2% respectively this past week as global market sentiment remained mostly rosy. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed 1.47% and 0.46% respectively. The mood was fairly lackluster in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.30% while Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.24%.
wkzo.com

Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group’s Investor Day on Thursday will provide an update on its group strategy review and follows a presentation of the Swiss bank’s third-quarter results, it said on Monday. Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined the bank in April from Britain’s Lloyds, has promised a new strategy...
wkzo.com

Jewellery maker Pandora lifts 2021 outlook

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery maker by production capacity, on Monday lifted its sales and profit margin outlook for the year, citing a strong performance in the third quarter. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jan Harvey)
