Report: Cardinals set to hire Marmol as new manager

The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday. The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve. The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante...
AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
Comments / 0