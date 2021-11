Not far north of the contiguous U.S. border lies one of the largest industrial projects in human history, situated on top of one of the planet’s biggest petroleum deposits: the Canadian tar sands. In the tar sands, massive pieces of machinery mine the earth for a low-quality form of oil that would be impossible to recover economically using more conventional methods. Billowing clouds rise from the smokestacks where this fossil fuel is made into a product that can be shipped to markets elsewhere via pipeline, train, or other forms of transport. Photos of the tar sands often resemble something from a dystopian movie scene–but what is easy to forget is that the land now dominated by tar sands mining used to be prime wildlife habitat.

