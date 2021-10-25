A few showers today with cold front number one. A stronger front will bring us strong storms Wednesday night

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers ending late. Lows in the low to mid-30s. TOMORRROW: Clouds decrease with more afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: We've had a cold light rain across much of mid-MO Monday, but there have been some scattered reports of wet snowflakes out to our west earlier today as we had some cooler temps in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s tonight, but cloud cover will keep us from getting much frost in Mid-MO. However, northern Missouri should clear out enough to see some freeze impacts where there is a Freeze Warning in place from midnight through 9:00 a.m. for Chariton, Randolph, and Macon counties. As skies clear overnight, we'll see more sunshine tomorrow and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds could limit us from seeing widespread frost on Wednesday night, but temperatures should still be around or just below freezing across the entire area. We'll have a better shot at an area-wide frost Thursday and Friday mornings when we can expect clearer skies and light winds. Winds shift in the upper levels of the atmosphere this weekend, sending temperatures back into the 60s Sunday and into next week. We're looking largely precipitation-free until the end of next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO