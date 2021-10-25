CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

A few showers today with cold front number one. A stronger front will bring us strong storms Wednesday night

By David Nussbaum
CBS42.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a partly cloudy morning across central Alabama with some patchy fog, and cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A cold front will move across central Alabama today. It will be weakening as it moves through, so I am not expecting much rain. We will have spotty showers now...

www.cbs42.com

