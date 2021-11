Wisconsin’s Bongzilla make ready to head abroad next year in support of their 2021 album, Weedsconsin (review here). Does the tour start on 4/20? No, but close enough, and you’ll note that they have May 1 listed as an open date in London. Well, that’s the final day of Desertfest London 2022, so don’t be surprised when or if they show up as a late addition to that considerably-packed bill too. Hard to imagine them finding anything other than a welcome reception, frankly.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO