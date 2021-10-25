CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran’s fifth album is ready to go

By Zap Gossip News
 8 days ago

Ed Sheeran’s fifth album looks set to be released in 2022. The ‘Shivers’ singer releases his new LP ‘=’ on Friday (29.10.21), but his manager Stuart Camp has teased that fans won’t have long to wait before they hear the follow-up. Speaking about the Grammy-winner’s 2022 tour in support...

