BlackRock Wins Saudi Arabia’s National Infrastructure Fund Mandate

A direct flight reportedly flew from Saudi Arabia to Israel Monday evening, just another in a string of reports in recent years pointing to warming Israel-Saudi ties. Despite occasional setbacks or denials, the trajectory seems clear and moving toward eventual normalization. However, this should not be taken for granted and much needs to happen for the Saudis to fully join the Abraham Accords – in Jerusalem, Riyadh and especially in Washington. If the relevant players can succeed in taking these steps, the bilateral benefits and regional implications will be significant and far-reaching.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 5 DAYS AGO