BlackRock Wins Saudi Arabia’s National Infrastructure Fund Mandate

swfinstitute.org
 8 days ago

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, won a mandate to help Saudi Arabia create and oversee the National Infrastructure Fund. The National Infrastructure Fund of Saudi Arabia plans to...

www.swfinstitute.org

The Independent

Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh

Upon arrival at Dubai s international airport, travelers can pick up a free guide to the city's top attractions and events. Curiously, the cover of this month's “Time Out-DXB” beckons visitors to Saudi Arabia. Emblazoned with an image of the kingdom's ancient Diriyah fort near the Saudi capital, it reads: "Welcome to Arabia. A Journey You've Never Imagined".The landlocked, once ultraconservative capital of Riyadh is pitching itself as a city of concerts, movie theaters, world class sporting events and deal-making; a city where revamped cultural heritage sites wait to be discovered, distinguishing Saudi Arabia from other Gulf Arab...
MIDDLE EAST
swfinstitute.org

Indonesia Investment Authority Signs Strategic Alliance Pact with DP World

Indonesia is the largest archipelago in the world with more than 17,000 islands. The Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) signed a strategic alliance agreement with Dubai-based DP World that is owned by Dubai World. The deal aims to improve Indonesia’s maritime and port sector within the global manufacturing ecosystem. The economic value of this partnership could reach up to US$ 7.5 billion over the long term.
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC to invest at Teesside plant in northeast England

(Reuters) – The British government said that Saudi petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) would invest nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) at its Teesside facility in northeast England with the aim of decarbonisation. “Fantastic to see nearly £1 billion invested in @SABIC’s Teesside facility, creating and safeguarding 1,000...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Ferrovial and GIC Invest via Equity Issue in IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, is an Indian highway construction company run by Virendra Dattatraya Mhaiskar. IRB Infrastructure Developers manages 2,000 kilometers of toll roads in India. Ferrovial, S.A. (via Cintra INR Investments BV) will invest up to Rs 3,180 crore for a 24.9% stake in IRB Infrastructure Developers, while Singapore’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Blackrock Inc#Real Estate Development#Social Development Bank#Cultural Development Fund
MarketRealist

How Much of the World's Fossil Fuel Comes From Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia is a major player in OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries). Despite its global standing in the fossil fuel world, the country wants to reach net-zero emissions by 2060. Article continues below advertisement. How much fossil fuel does Saudi Arabia really contribute, and will the country's production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wired UK

Saudi Arabia’s @Hack forms the latest front in the battle against cybercrime

Click on the @Hack website and you might think you’ve stumbled into the domain of a heavy metal band. Beyond the ragged, blood-red graphics, though, is a deadly serious intent. “We can all agree that our future is digital,” says Mohamad Hashem, head of enterprise for Saudi Arabia at the cybersecurity juggernaut Kaspersky, one of the key participants at the event. “The equation here is easy: the more digital we become, the more we’re exposed to online threats.”
WORLD
pv-magazine.com

Huawei wins major energy storage project contract in Saudi Arabia

Chinese tech giant Huawei Digital Power has signed a contract with China's SEPCOIII, a construction and engineering company and power plant operator, for a 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh battery energy storage project in Saudi Arabia. Developed by ACWA Power, with SEPCOIII serving as general contractor and handling EPC...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
swfinstitute.org

This is Why COP26 is More Important and the G-20 Was Likely a Waste of Time

The G-20 or Group of Twenty, one of the world’s foremost diplomatic events, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The G-20 convened in Rome (the Eternal City) and the big topic was how to combat climate change. Can each government collectively work together on trying to lower the average temperature on planet Earth? The consensus goal is to prevent global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 Celsius above preindustrial levels. Britain’s Prince Charles told members at the G-20 that, “The future of humanity and nature herself are at stake.”
INDIA
The Jewish Press

What’s Next For Israel-Saudi Arabia Ties?

A direct flight reportedly flew from Saudi Arabia to Israel Monday evening, just another in a string of reports in recent years pointing to warming Israel-Saudi ties. Despite occasional setbacks or denials, the trajectory seems clear and moving toward eventual normalization. However, this should not be taken for granted and much needs to happen for the Saudis to fully join the Abraham Accords – in Jerusalem, Riyadh and especially in Washington. If the relevant players can succeed in taking these steps, the bilateral benefits and regional implications will be significant and far-reaching.
MIDDLE EAST
swfinstitute.org

Urban & Civic Expands Opportunities with Goldman Sachs Deal

In January 2021, Wellcome Trust completed its £506 million takeover of real estate developer Urban & Civic. The deal was inked back in November 2020. Wellcome Trust and Urban & Civic agreed to work on the £1.2 billion Manydown development in Hampshire in 2020. Urban & Civic was formed by former Chelsfield boss Nigel Hugill alongside Robin Butler in 2009 to become a master developer.
ECONOMY
therealdeal.com

Saudi Arabia’s newest attraction: roller coasters on an oil rig

Oil-dependent Saudi Arabia is taking literally the concept of economic diversification. The kingdom has announced plans to convert an oil rig in the Arabian Gulf into a 1.6-million-square-foot “extreme park” and resort, according to CNN. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is behind the project, dubbed “The Rig.” It would...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Joe Biden Will Let World Leaders Know He Wants To Spend a Lot of Money on Climate Change

World leaders are gathering to discuss climate change at a United Nations summit, just as President Joe Biden tries to get his own spendy domestic environmental agenda over the finish line. This week, the U.N.'s 26th Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will discuss their plans for meeting the emissions reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

