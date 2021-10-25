CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sorokin, Islanders beat Vegas 2-0 for 2nd straight shutout

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 42 saves, Josh Bailey and Matthew Barzal scored and...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Sorokin Stops 39, Islanders Beat Blackhawks For 1st Win

CHICAGO (AP) — While the Islanders searched for their game, Ilya Sorokin bought some time for the rest of his team. More than enough for New York to pick up its first win. Sorokin made 39 saves and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in the third period, helping the Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday night.
NHL
FanSided

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin proves doubters wrong, again

The start of the 2021-22 season was shaky at best for Ilya Sorokin. In his first two starts, the New York Islanders keeper allowed ten goals against for a 0.855SV%. That start had a number of fans worried, or at the very least hoping that Semyon Varlamov would return soon.
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders 3, Coyotes 0: Sorokin earns first shutout of the season, Isles pick up second win

This game was pretty ugly for the Islanders in the first two periods. The Arizona Coyotes are likely to be one of the worst teams in the league this year, but they were outchancing the Islanders 15-7 through two periods. That kind of performance has been a theme for the Islanders in these first 5 games of the season, and it’s frustrating to watch when we know that the team is capable of better. Given how rough the Nelson line has looked early in the season, it was nice to see them play a role on two of the goals (though one was on the power play) that counted, plus the one overturned goal. But it’s really about consistency for the Islanders, and they haven’t shown the ability to put together a complete 60 minute game yet this season.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
WRAL

Sorokin stops 26 shots in Islanders' 3-0 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots and the New York Islanders kept the Arizona Coyotes winless with a 3-0 victory Saturday night. New York got off to slow starts in the first two periods, but Sorokin made some tough saves...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders News: Schneider on waivers, Sorokin shutouts only good for ‘Third Star’

The New York Islanders have returned home and don’t play again till Saturday in Nashville, part of a stretch of one game in 10 days. Bossy only knows where they’ll be in the standings by that point, as other Metro teams continue to play and pile up points. (Except for the Smurfs, who lost last night at home. Teehee.)
NHL
Yardbarker

Islanders Weekly: Sorokin Leads The Turnaround

The New York Islanders are on an early-season break from their 13-game road trip after a whirlwind week. Ilya Sorokin stole the show over the weekend to put the cherry on top of a great four-game stretch, putting him at 3-0-1 during that span and lifting the team out of the Metropolitan Division basement.
NHL
Newsday

Barry Trotz wants to keep Ilya Sorokin in rhythm so Islanders don't miss a beat

Ilya Sorokin is likely to start again when the Islanders resume their 13-game road trip on Thursday night against the Canadiens. This despite Semyon Varlamov, who has been activated off injured reserve, being ready to make his season’s debut. But Varlamov, who missed all of training camp with soreness that...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Barry Trotz
chatsports.com

Islanders News: Sorokin keeping the Islanders in time

The New York Islanders’ strange stretch of one game in ten days is nearly over. Soon, they will be in Quebec to take on the Montreal Canadiens. In the meantime, we wait! It’s now November 2021, the month that shall be henceforth known as the month that the Islanders’ new home opened.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Ap
NHL

Golden Knights Blanked by Islanders, 2-0

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-4-0) lost to the New York Islanders (3-2-1), 2-0, on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. Josh Bailey opened the scoring for New York in the first period and Mat Barzal added to it in the third. Ilya Sorokin finished the game with a 42-save shutout for the Islanders while Robin Lehner stopped 24-of-26 shots for Vegas.
NHL
NJ.com

Devils beat Kraken to win 2nd straight to open season

Rookie Dawson Mercer and Damon Severson scored first-period goals and Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves, leading the New Jersey Devils to a 4-2 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at Prudential Center in Newark. The Devils won their second straight to start the season. Seattle slipped to...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kljestan scores in 2nd straight game, LA Galaxy beat Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Cabral scored in the LA Galaxy's 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Los Angeles (13-11-6) has won two straight after getting a stoppage-time winner from Kljestan on Saturday. Houston (6-13-12) was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday. Strong down the stretch,...
HOUSTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Blues beat Kings 3-0 for Fifth straight win

Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and Ville Husso stopped 34 shots in the Blues 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night at Enterprise Center. It’s the Blues fifth straight win to start the season, a new franchise record. After a scoreless first period, Tarasenko made some sweet moves to the Kings net […]
NHL
kion546.com

Voracek shootout goal lifts Blue Jackets over Devils, 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in the shootout and Joonas Korpisalo had 39 saves for Columbus as the Blue Jackets edged in the New Jersey Devils in a 4-3 victory Sunday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus. It was the team’s first road win of the year. Andreas Johnsson, Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Devils, and Scott Wedgewood had 23 saves.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy